Open Menu

Condé Nast wants out at 1WTC. Durst may not be OK with that

“They’re going to dig in like hell.”

TRD New York /
Aug.August 06, 2020 09:30 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Anna Wintour of Condé Nast, One World Trade Center and Douglas Durst (Wintour by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; 1WTC via iStock; Durst by Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Anna Wintour of Condé Nast, One World Trade Center and Douglas Durst (Wintour by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; 1WTC via iStock; Durst by Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Condé Nast may have a fight on its hands.

The publisher is trying to change the terms of its lease at One World Trade Center, as it searches for a new headquarters in Midtown.

But the plan might face resistance: The existing lease at One World Trade lasts until 2039, according to the New York Post. What’s more, the Durst Organization, which developed the building with the Port Authority, isn’t afraid of litigation. The landlord recently won a court battle against Amazon over a soured lease deal at West 34th Street.

“They’re going to dig in like hell,” a source who was not involved in the building told the Post, in reference to the developers.

“They gave Condé Nast the moon to move there. Now, six years later, Condé says, ‘Well, we can’t afford it any more and Anna [Wintour] doesn’t like it any more, so we’re out of there?’”

Read more

Condé Nast signed a lease for the downtown space in 2011 — a step praised as bold. But the arrangement had its critics: Many saw the lease, which started at $60 per square foot, as a “sweetheart” deal born at a time when the city was trying to revive the downtown area in the wake of 9/11.

According to the Post, the Port Authority brokered a deal to reimburse the Durst Organization $200 million for the lease Condé previously held at Four Times Square, which was supposed to expire in 2019. Generous tax rebates were part of the mix.

The publisher has a lease for 21 floors at One World Trade. However, in 2018, it started subleasing 10 floors as it downsized its staff and shuttered several print titles. [NYP] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
durst organizationManhattan Office MarketOne World Trade Centerport authority

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Moody's CEO Raymond McDaniel and 1 World Trade Center (McDaniel by Alex Wong/Getty Images; Pixabay)

Moody’s looks to sublease its 1 WTC office

Moody’s looks to sublease its 1 WTC office
Robert Durst (Photo by Alex Gallardo-Pool/Getty Images)

Pandemic pushes back Robert Durst murder trial yet again

Pandemic pushes back Robert Durst murder trial yet again
4 Times Square (Google Maps, TikTok)

What happens if Trump banishes TikTok, savior of NYC’s office market?

What happens if Trump banishes TikTok, savior of NYC’s office market?
From left: Port Authority Bus Terminal, Grand Central and Penn Station (Wikipedia, Pixabay, CDC)

TRD Insights: Focus may shift to Manhattan’s 3 transport hubs in post-Covid office market

TRD Insights: Focus may shift to Manhattan’s 3 transport hubs in post-Covid office market
Durst Organization chairman Douglas Durst and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with 1133 Sixth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Another blow to Amazon in court battle with Durst Organization

Another blow to Amazon in court battle with Durst Organization
A rendering of the site at 44-02 Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City and Douglas Durst

Owners of LIC’s “Lake Vernon” notch win in tug-of-war with Durst

Owners of LIC’s “Lake Vernon” notch win in tug-of-war with Durst
Douglas Durst, One Five One, and Tik Tok CEO Kevin Mayer (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)

The biggest new tenant in New York City is… TikTok

The biggest new tenant in New York City is… TikTok
The Durst Organization president Jonathan Durst and 655 Third Avenue (Google Maps)

Mitsubishi International renews big lease at Durst’s 655 Third Avenue

Mitsubishi International renews big lease at Durst’s 655 Third Avenue
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.