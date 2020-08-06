Thanks to an uptick in home buying, Zillow beat its own doomsday predictions for the second quarter.

The Seattle-based listings giant said revenue grew 28 percent to $768 million, as home buyers shopped online and the company saw increased sales of Zillow-owned homes. Its iBuying platform Zillow Offers saw an even bigger revenue spike, 82 percent, to $454.3 million.

Ahead of its earnings report Thursday, Zillow had projected second-quarter revenue between $577 million and $620 million.

“People’s desire for home is resilient,” the company’s founder and CEO Rich Barton wrote in a letter to shareholders. The second quarter was “better than we had hoped,” he noted, reflecting Zillow’s ability to leverage technology during the pandemic.

But overall, Zillow’s net loss widened to $84.4 million during the second quarter, compared to $71.9 million a year ago. The losses are tied to its expensive bet on iBuying, which Barton has described as its “moonshot” opportunity.

After a slow start to the quarter, Barton said there’s been increased appetite to buy and sell homes. “The changing needs of our homes has served as a catalyst for the pent up inherent demand in peoples’ desire to move,” he said.

That applies to Zillow’s own workforce. Last month, the company said its employees can work from home indefinitely. Zillow currently leases more than 1 million square feet of office space nationwide.

Amid the pandemic, Zillow suspended home-buying because of uncertainty in the market. It also cut expenses by 25 percent.

As of this week, Zillow’s iBuying program, called Zillow Offers, is active in 24 markets.

During the quarter, the company sold 1,437 homes and purchased 86 through Zillow Offers. As of June 30, Zillow had 440 homes. Its total cash balance at the end of the quarter was a record $3.5 billion, up from $2.6 billion at the end of this year’s first quarter.

Revenue from Premier Agent, its agent advertising program, dropped 17 percent to $192 million, which Zillow chalked up to Covid discounts it offered to agents.