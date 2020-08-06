New York City might get a little quieter: July was the slowest month of the year for large construction applications.

The total size of the 10 biggest projects was just above 900,000 square feet, which was half of the June figure and 30 percent less than January’s, which had been the year’s lowest. May’s 10 largest filings totaled 3 million square feet, the highest of the year so far.

Brooklyn projects on the list amounted to 361,000 square feet, the most of the boroughs. Its biggest was a 175,000-square-foot storage building proposed for the 18-acre Sunset Industrial Park in Brooklyn.

The full list of June’s 10 biggest real estate project filings:

1. 75 20th Street, Brooklyn

Dov Hertz’s DH Property Holdings, a Manhattan-based asset management and real estate investment firm, proposed a 175,308-square-foot storage building on 20th Street in Sunset Industrial Park, which the firm bought two years ago.

2. 155 West 29th Street, Manhattan

A 135,003-square-foot, 17-story self-storage building was proposed on a quarter-acre lot by the Davis Companies, a Boston-headquartered real estate development firm.

3. 1640 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

A 171-unit apartment building would be constructed by Solomon Feder of Brooklyn at the corner of Aurella Court and Flatbush Avenue in Midwood. The 130,855-square-foot building would set aside 10 percent of that for commercial use.

4. 22-61 45th Street, Queens

Hercules Argyriou of Mega Contracting would build an eight-story, 35-unit apartment building in Astoria, replacing a 17,500-square-foot warehouse. The 93,193-square-foot building would be next to another Argyriou project, ranked No. 6 on this list.

5. 2520 Jerome Avenue, Bronx

Father Matt Oprendek, the priest at St. James Church in the Fordham section of the Bronx, filed an application to build a nine-story, mixed-use building at this one-acre lot on Jerome Avenue. The building would include 102 apartments. The church is at 2500 Jerome Avenue.

6. 22-60 46th Street, Queens

The 69,247-square-foot building would be the second portion of Mega Contracting’s eight-story apartment complex. This site currently houses a 12,500-square-foot warehouse.

7. 33 Franklin Street, Brooklyn

An application to construct a seven-story, 80-unit apartment building was filed by Yidel Hirsch of Brooklyn. The 54,484 square-foot building would replace a parking facility built in the 1930s.

8. 161-02 Rockaway Boulevard, Queens

Bartlett Dairy filed a plan to build a 53,230-square-foot storage facility near John F. Kennedy International Airport. In addition to milk, the company distributes 800 other perishable food items, according to its website.

9. 603 West 218th Street, Manhattan

Columbia University plans to build a new facility at its athletics complex in northern Manhattan. The 50,112-square-foot building would feature a tennis court, locker room, lounge and offices, according to the filing.

10. 777 8th Avenue, Manhattan

Supposedly retired hotel developer Sam Chang filed an application to build a 50,000-square-foot hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. Chan’s McSam Hotel Group purchased the lot currently occupied by Gray Line’s bus-tour visitor center.

Contact Akiko Matsuda at [email protected].