Open Menu

Blackstone boss leads Wall Street charge for Trump

Stephen Schwarzman contributed the lion’s share of donations from the financial industry

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 07, 2020 01:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
President Donald Trump and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Trump by Scott Olson/Getty Images; Schwarzman by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Trump by Scott Olson/Getty Images; Schwarzman by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

When others zig, Blackstone boss Stephen Schwarzman zags.

Wall Street has largely abandoned efforts to fill President Trump’s campaign coffers, but support from Schwarzman, who helms New York-based investment firm Blackstone, has filled the gap, Bloomberg reported. Schwarzman gave $3.7 million to Trump in 2020, the lion’s share of the total $3.8 million from the financial services sector. Without that contribution, donations from the financial industry’s most prominent banks would have been down 69 percent from the previous election cycle, according to Bloomberg.

The picture was very different in 2016, when Robert Mercer, CEO of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies, along with his wife Diana Mercer, donated $2 million to elect Trump. Donations from Renaissance Technologies totaled just $365,000 in the current election cycle.

Overall, Wall Street tends to vote Republican with its pocketbook, and it has flourished under the Trump administration. A hefty check from Schwarzman in 2017 preceded a federal tax break, enacted a week later, that made it more profitable for the firm to go public.

Although Wall Street typically favors conservatives, donations have instead flowed to the other side of the aisle this year. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has raised five times as much as Trump from the securities and investment sector.

Even within Blackstone, there is some support for Trump’s challenger. Blackstone President and COO Jonathan Gray recently hosted a fundraiser for Biden, where the Democratic candidate proposed funding healthcare for children and elderly by taxing the wealthy. [Bloomberg] — Georgia Kromrei 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Donald Trumpjonathan graystephen schwarzman

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and President Donald Trump (Sewing by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images; Trump by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Deutsche Bank probed in Manhattan DA’s Trump Org investigation

Deutsche Bank probed in Manhattan DA’s Trump Org investigation
President Donald Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance (Trump by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Image; Vance by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

Trump Org may be focus of broader fraud investigation by Manhattan DA

Trump Org may be focus of broader fraud investigation by Manhattan DA
President Donald Trump (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images; iStock)

Trump says he is “going to stop” evictions

Trump says he is “going to stop” evictions
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Schumer by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; McConnell by Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty)

Schumer v. McConnell on SALT: Who’s gonna give?

Schumer v. McConnell on SALT: Who’s gonna give?
From left: Jared Kushner, 715 Park Avenue, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, and Rosemary Vrablic (Credits: Kushner by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images; 715 Park via Google Maps; Sewing by by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images; Vrablic by PAUL LAURIE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Apartment sale to banker for Trump and Kushner probed

Apartment sale to banker for Trump and Kushner probed
Blackstone's Jonathan Gray and a rendering of 350 Park (Vornado, Blackstone)

Blackstone eyes new 1M sf NYC headquarters

Blackstone eyes new 1M sf NYC headquarters
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.