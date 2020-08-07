Open Menu

Hospitality, retail led job gains in July

Unemployment levels improved slightly, but 16.3M remain out of work

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 07, 2020 10:30 AM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia (Scalia by Samuel Corum/Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images; Mike Pont/Getty Images)

Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia (Scalia by Samuel Corum/Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images; Mike Pont/Getty Images)

The hospitality, leisure and retail sectors led job gains in July, with unemployment levels improving slightly overall.

Payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July and the unemployment rate declined to 10.2 percent, following a high of 14.7 percent in April, according to Department of Labor figures released Friday. Still, 16.3 million Americans remain jobless — and an additional 10.3 million were not counted because they searched for unemployment in the past year, but gave up their search or did not take a job in the past month.

Most of the job gains were in the leisure and hospitality, government, retail, professional and business services and health care sectors.

Read more

The number of part-time workers rose dramatically, from 803,000 to 24 million, while full-time employees remained at about 119.5 million.

In its monthly report, DOL attributed the improvements to “the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it.”

Real estate and rental and leasing added 15,000 jobs in July, but overall financial activities jobs are still down 216,000 since February.

The leisure and hospitality sectors added 592,000 jobs, accounting for about one-third of the July’s employment increases. The hospitality and leisure sector was initially hit the hardest, losing 7.7 million jobs in April, most of which were from bars and restaurants. Employment in bars and restaurants added more than half a million jobs in July, following a larger gain of 2.9 million over the previous two months. Still, 2.6 million fewer workers are employed in bars and restaurants than in February.

Construction employment stayed mostly steady, adding just 20,000 after that sector recovered 619,000 jobs in May and June. Construction industry employment is still 444,000 below the February level.

Retail added 258,000 jobs, nearly half of which were among clothing stores. Still, the figure is down 913,000 from before the pandemic.

Mike Fratantoni, chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association, called the gains an “impressive rebound,” but underscored the severity of the economic downturn.

“The unemployment rate declined in July, but at 10.2 percent, this is still higher than the peak during the Great Recession,” he said. The unemployment rate is estimated to have reached about 25 percent during the Great Depression in 1933, before DOL began collecting seasonally adjusted data.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
department of laborHotelsRetailunemployment

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta (Getty, iStock)

“We’re not crying in our milk”: Hilton eyes new hotels despite $432M loss in Q2

“We’re not crying in our milk”: Hilton eyes new hotels despite $432M loss in Q2
Ben Ashkenazy, CEO of Ashkenazy Acquisition and the Surrey Hotel at 20 East 76th Street (Google Maps)

Ashkenazy debt in doubt as trustee moves to end Surrey Hotel ground lease

Ashkenazy debt in doubt as trustee moves to end Surrey Hotel ground lease
Simon Property Group’s David Simon and Gap CEO Sonia Syngal (Getty, Wikipedia, iStock)

Simon strikes back at the Gap with $107M lawsuit

Simon strikes back at the Gap with $107M lawsuit
82-10 Baxter Avenue and 3111 Heath Avenue (Google Maps)

Queens retail sale tops mid-market deals of the week

Queens retail sale tops mid-market deals of the week
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Background by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; de Blasio by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Outdoor dining may continue into winter

Outdoor dining may continue into winter
B. Riley Real Estate president Michael Jerbich and  J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau (Getty, Linkedin, J.C. Penney)

J.C. Penney taps Cushman, B. Riley to sell 163 locations

J.C. Penney taps Cushman, B. Riley to sell 163 locations
Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger (Brookfield; Weinberger by Vermont National Guard)

Brookfield’s nixed mall redevelopment may signal strategy shift

Brookfield’s nixed mall redevelopment may signal strategy shift
Bryant Park Hotel at 40 West 40 Street (Google Maps; iStock)

Bryant Park Hotel being marketed as office space

Bryant Park Hotel being marketed as office space
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.