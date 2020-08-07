Open Menu

Mortgage mogul Dan Gilbert sees net worth quicken to $34B

Shares of Rocket Co. rose steeply in its first day of trading

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 07, 2020 03:15 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dan GIlbert (Getty, iStock)

Dan GIlbert (Getty, iStock)

In its first day of trading, shares of Rocket Co. rose more than 19 percent, pegging the net worth of Dan Gilbert, the company’s CEO, at $34 billion.

The Detroit-based mortgage company is now valued at about $40 billion, Bloomberg reported. Gilbert owns about 73 percent of its shares, and is now the 28th-richest man on earth, richer than Blackstone’s CEO Stephen Schwarzman and activist investor Carl Icahn.

Rocket Co. operates Quicken Loans. Software development company Intuit bought the company in 1999, but Gilbert bought it back three years later. Low interest rates after the Great Recession propelled Quicken Loans to become the nation’s largest retail mortgage originator.

“Quicken was able to create an assembly line for mortgage banking,” Les Parker, managing director of consulting firm Transformational Mortgage Solutions, told Bloomberg.

The business performed well even in the height of the pandemic, with origination volumes expanding in March, April, May and June as historically low mortgage rates led homeowners to refinance. Those rates have continued to fall, reaching 2.88 this month, another 50-year low, while the Federal Reserve’s interest rates remain near zero.

[Bloomberg] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Housing MarketIPOsMortgagesnonbank lendersquicken loans

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The rate on the 30-year mortgage fell to 2.88 percent, the lowest rate in 50 years (iStock)

30-year mortgage rate hits record low — again

30-year mortgage rate hits record low — again
New York’s real estate market is becoming two different stories: Manhattan, where deals are falling — and the suburbs, where demand is spiking. (iStock, Unsplash)

Manhattan is cold, the suburbs and Brooklyn are hot: Here’s what the resi market looked like in July

Manhattan is cold, the suburbs and Brooklyn are hot: Here’s what the resi market looked like in July
Home sale price declines are expected for July, after a recent bump, according to a CoreLogic report. (iStock)

Home sale prices got a bump, but a drop is coming: Report

Home sale prices got a bump, but a drop is coming: Report
The weekly survey tracking purchase loans saw a seasonally adjusted decline of 2 percent in the final week of July. (iStock)

Home loan applications fall again amid tight credit rules, weak job market

Home loan applications fall again amid tight credit rules, weak job market
Cash-strapped mortgage borrowers are paying off credit cards and other consumer debt instead because those bills are lower (iStock)

TRD Insights: More homeowners are skipping mortgage payments in favor of credit card bills

TRD Insights: More homeowners are skipping mortgage payments in favor of credit card bills
(iStock)

TRD Insights: Homebuyers in Black communities charged higher mortgage rates, report finds

TRD Insights: Homebuyers in Black communities charged higher mortgage rates, report finds
Dan Gilbert (Getty, iStock)

Parent of Quicken Loans, Rocket Mortgage seeks $3.3B in IPO

Parent of Quicken Loans, Rocket Mortgage seeks $3.3B in IPO
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, President Donald Trump and HUD Secretary Ben Carson (Getty)

AOC seeks to block Trump’s recent effort to roll back fair housing rule

AOC seeks to block Trump’s recent effort to roll back fair housing rule
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.