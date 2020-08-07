Open Menu

Retailers rejecting leases amid bankruptcy could bring “tsunami” for landlords

Mall operators have increasingly missed payments on securitized debt as businesses have shuttered locations after filing Chapter 11

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 07, 2020 11:45 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Retailers are rejecting leases amid bankruptcy filings, putting a strain on landlords. (iStock; Pixabay)

Retailers are rejecting leases amid bankruptcy filings, putting a strain on landlords. (iStock; Pixabay)

Retail bankruptcy filings have skyrocketed in recent months, with a key benefit being the ability to exit a pricey, multi-year lease.

But that perk, which some companies deploy to get out of dealing with individual landlords for each property, is putting a strain on landlords and the overall market, according to Bloomberg.

“If this becomes a tsunami of retailers rejecting their leases, it’s going to trigger another part of the sea-change — the mortgages held by the landlords,” attorney Melanie Cyganowski, a partner at Otterbourg PC told the outlet.

Among the list of major retailers that have filed for bankruptcy are Tailored Brands, Brooks Brothers, J. Crew and Neiman Marcus Group, which is closing its anchor store in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards.

Meanwhile, some retailers have tapped brokerages to sell off their leases. J.C. Penney recently hired Cushman & Wakefield and B. Riley Real Estate to sell its leases at 142 locations.

Nationwide, up to 25,000 retail stores could shut down this year, according to reports.

While bailing out on leases may be what’s best for retailers, landlords are feeling the pain. CBL & Associates Properties Inc., the owner of more than 100 shopping centers in the U.S., is preparing its own bankruptcy filing after rent collections cratered, according to Bloomberg.

Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group missed payments on securitized debt linked to five shopping malls and Hudson’s Bay also skipped interest due on some CMBS.

Delinquencies on retail mortgages bundled into bonds reached 16 percent in July, up from 3.8 percent in January, according to Trepp. [Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bankruptcyCoronavirusRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia (Scalia by Samuel Corum/Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images; Mike Pont/Getty Images)

Hospitality, retail led job gains in July

Hospitality, retail led job gains in July
(iStock)

Half empty or half full? Hotel occupancy rate nears 50%

Half empty or half full? Hotel occupancy rate nears 50%
Ben Ashkenazy, CEO of Ashkenazy Acquisition and the Surrey Hotel at 20 East 76th Street (Google Maps)

Ashkenazy debt in doubt as trustee moves to end Surrey Hotel ground lease

Ashkenazy debt in doubt as trustee moves to end Surrey Hotel ground lease
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Eviction moratorium extended until September

Eviction moratorium extended until September
JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich (Ulbrich by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Women's Forum of New York)

JLL profits halved by pandemic

JLL profits halved by pandemic
Simon Property Group’s David Simon and Gap CEO Sonia Syngal (Getty, Wikipedia, iStock)

Simon strikes back at the Gap with $107M lawsuit

Simon strikes back at the Gap with $107M lawsuit
For the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis, the percentage of CMBS loans that are more than a month behind on payments has gone down. (iStock)

TRD Insights: CMBS delinquencies decline as borrowers get relief

TRD Insights: CMBS delinquencies decline as borrowers get relief
Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye (UCDavis, iStock)

California eviction and foreclosure ban could end Aug. 14

California eviction and foreclosure ban could end Aug. 14
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.