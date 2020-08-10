There was just one investment sale recorded in the $10 million to $30 million range in the city last week, as the five boroughs continue to slog through a rough period. The week before, just two properties in that price range traded.

The lone mid-market sale last week was a 40-unit apartment building on the Upper West Side, at 229 West 105th Street.

Delf Estates CEO Adam Kaufman sold the six-story, 42,000-square-foot building for $10 million, according to records. The buyer was Jeffrey Farkas via 105 Partners LLC.

Santander Bank provided a $6.7 million acquisition loan. Delf Estates had owned the building since at least 1967. The property was built in 1925.

