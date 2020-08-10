Open Menu

Mid-market investment sales trickle to 1 deal

A 40-unit building on UWS was lone sale in that sector last week

TRD New York
Aug. 10, 2020
By Orion Jones
229 West 105th Street (Google Maps)

There was just one investment sale recorded in the $10 million to $30 million range in the city last week, as the five boroughs continue to slog through a rough period. The week before, just two properties in that price range traded.

The lone mid-market sale last week was a 40-unit apartment building on the Upper West Side, at 229 West 105th Street.

Delf Estates CEO Adam Kaufman sold the six-story, 42,000-square-foot building for $10 million, according to records. The buyer was Jeffrey Farkas via 105 Partners LLC.

Santander Bank provided a $6.7 million acquisition loan. Delf Estates had owned the building since at least 1967. The property was built in 1925.

Contact Orion Jones at [email protected]

Investment SalesMultifamily MarketReal Estate Investment

