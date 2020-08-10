Open Menu

Susan Sarandon’s Chelsea duplex among 6 luxury contracts last week

By deal volume it was slowest start to August in more than a decade

TRD New York /
Aug.August 10, 2020 05:33 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O’Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Susan Sarandon with 307 East 10th Street and 147 West 15th Street (Sarandon by Noam Galai/Getty Images; BHS; Google Maps)

Susan Sarandon with 307 East 10th Street and 147 West 15th Street (Sarandon by Noam Galai/Getty Images; BHS; Google Maps)

Just six properties in Manhattan above $4 million went into contract last week, the slowest start to August by deal volume in more than a decade.

One of those homes belonged to Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon. When she listed her Chelsea duplex in late July, the interest was immediate. But it may not have been all about star power.

Spanning more than 6,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and an outdoor terrace, the home’s ample space was enough of a draw to energize an otherwise sleepy market.

“There were five local families with school-age children who visited,” Mara Flash Blum of Sotheby’s International Realty told Donna Olshan in an interview for Olshan’s weekly market report. Blum, who had the listing with Nikki Field, said “young families all wanted space for the children to be home-schooled, and they also wanted space for home offices.”

The home was last asking $7.9 million.

“We are definitely in the dog days of summer; it’s August and it’s slow,” Olshan said. “Sprinkle on top of that, the pandemic [and] …. this is going to be a long slog out of this problem.”

Although Sarandon’s home went into contract just two weeks after it was listed, it was not the priciest deal last week. That distinction went to a butter-colored townhouse at 307 East 10th Street — last asking $8.9 million.

The 25-foot wide home, which had been divided into five rental units, has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to a listing. The asking price was reduced from $9.4 million when it was listed in January.

Read more

Luxury sales in Manhattan have tumbled since March, and that volatility has persisted even after the toughest lockdown restrictions were loosened, and brokers resumed in-person showings.

In recent weeks, that unpredictability was put on full display when the lowest and the highest number of weekly pandemic deals were recorded back to back.

But while Manhattan’s luxury market has been struggling to gain ground, Brooklyn and the suburbs have been surging, according to a Douglas Elliman report into July contracts.

Jonathan Miller of Miller Samuel said the suburbs were likely reaping the rewards of Manhattan’s decline, as wealthy buyers go in search of outdoor space and swimming pools.

“The pricing is so much higher in the city that its equivalent tends to be the upper ends of the suburban market,” he said, “and they seem to be benefiting.”

Write to Sylvia Varnham O’Regan at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
donna olshanluxury marketSusan Sarandon

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
111 Leroy Street and 817 Fifth Avenue (StreetEasy, Google Maps)

Luxury deals plummet in Manhattan — again

Luxury deals plummet in Manhattan — again
Ian Schraeger’s Public Hotel at 215 Chrystie Street (Getty, Google Maps, Dolly Lenz)

Penthouse at Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel asks double 2017 sale price

Penthouse at Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel asks double 2017 sale price
641 Fifth Avenue and 32 East 64th Street with Jeff Zucker (Google Maps; Getty)

Best week since March for Manhattan luxury market

Best week since March for Manhattan luxury market
Susan Sarandon with her home at West 15th Street in Chelsea and Jeff Zucker with 32 East 64th Street (Google Maps, Getty StreetEasy)

Susan Sarandon lists Chelsea pad, Jeff Zucker finds buyer for Midtown co-op

Susan Sarandon lists Chelsea pad, Jeff Zucker finds buyer for Midtown co-op
53 West 53rd Street and 520 West 28th Street (53W53, Zaha Hadid Architects)

Luxury contracts fall again as Manhattan residents leave for the summer

Luxury contracts fall again as Manhattan residents leave for the summer
78 Morton Street and 25 Columbus Avenue (Google Maps, Corcoran) 

Four townhouse deals boost Manhattan’s luxury market

Four townhouse deals boost Manhattan’s luxury market
443 Greenwich Street and 157 West 57th Street (Wikipedia Commons, StreetEasy)

Manhattan luxury contracts slow as city reopens

Manhattan luxury contracts slow as city reopens
56 Cooper Square and 500 Park Avenue (Google Maps)

Manhattan luxury contracts reach 13-week high

Manhattan luxury contracts reach 13-week high
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.