Open Menu

Trump lawyers, resisting subpoena, demand more details of Manhattan DA inquiry

Prosecutors’ filing last week implied broader fraud investigation than previously known

TRD New York /
Aug.August 11, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office implied in a court filing last week that its investigation into President Trump’s finances — once thought to be focused on “hush-money payments” in 2016 — was in fact looking at a much broader range of financial fraud.

The prosecutors did not directly disclose details about their investigation because of grand jury secrecy rules. But Trump’s lawyers want to change that.

Vance “refuses to disclose to the president the nature of the grand jury investigation and has offered shifting reasons for why he copied a congressional subpoena,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a letter to the judge filed Monday, the New York Times reported.

The Manhattan DA’s office has subpoenaed eight years of the president’s tax records and other financial documents — or “every document and communication related to the president and his businesses over about the last decade” according to Trump’s lawyers.

Read more

A previous attempt to block the subpoena made it all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled against the President by 7 to 2 last month. Trump’s lawyers had then argued that a sitting president was immune from state criminal investigations, and are now seeking to raise other objections in the lower courts.

The subpoena in question is directed at accounting firm Mazars USA. Last week, the Times reported that the Manhattan DA’s office had also subpoenaed Deutsche Bank — Trump’s main lender since the 1990s — and that the bank had complied with the subpoena.

“The seeking of discovery is an interesting tactic, though unlikely to succeed,” white-collar criminal defense lawyer Andrew Lankler told the Times, referring to Trump’s lawyers. He noted that the issue at hand was of limited scope — “namely whether the D.A.’s office has discretion to issue broad grand jury subpoenas, which it does.” [NYT] — Kevin Sun

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
cyrus vanceDonald Trumptrump organization

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
President Donald Trump and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Trump by Scott Olson/Getty Images; Schwarzman by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

Blackstone boss leads Wall Street charge for Trump

Blackstone boss leads Wall Street charge for Trump
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and President Donald Trump (Sewing by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images; Trump by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Deutsche Bank probed in Manhattan DA’s Trump Org investigation

Deutsche Bank probed in Manhattan DA’s Trump Org investigation
President Donald Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance (Trump by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Image; Vance by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

Trump Org may be focus of broader fraud investigation by Manhattan DA

Trump Org may be focus of broader fraud investigation by Manhattan DA
President Donald Trump (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images; iStock)

Trump says he is “going to stop” evictions

Trump says he is “going to stop” evictions
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Schumer by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; McConnell by Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty)

Schumer v. McConnell on SALT: Who’s gonna give?

Schumer v. McConnell on SALT: Who’s gonna give?
From left: Jared Kushner, 715 Park Avenue, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, and Rosemary Vrablic (Credits: Kushner by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images; 715 Park via Google Maps; Sewing by by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images; Vrablic by PAUL LAURIE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Apartment sale to banker for Trump and Kushner probed

Apartment sale to banker for Trump and Kushner probed
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.