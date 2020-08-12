Partners have unveiled their plans for a $242 million mixed-use project in Harlem that will include 170 units of affordable housing, a civil rights museum and a Target store.

The 17-story building, to be called the Urban League Empowerment Center, will have the residential component, along with 90,000 square feet of retail and 73,000 square feet of office space, according to the New York Post.

Nearly half of the retail space at the 121 West 125th Street location has been leased to Target.

The development team includes BRP, Dabar Development, L+M Development Partners, Taconic Partners and the Prusik Group.

The project received $188 million in construction financing from Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group.

Earlier this year, Extell filed plans for a commercial development nearby on East 125th Street.

[NYP] — Erin Hudson