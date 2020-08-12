Open Menu

$242M Harlem mixed-use project will include civil rights museum

Development will have 170 units of affordable housing and Target store, with 160K sf of combined office and retail

TRD New York /
Aug.August 12, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of the project (Courtesy of 125thstreet.nyc)

Rendering of the project (Courtesy of 125thstreet.nyc)

Partners have unveiled their plans for a $242 million mixed-use project in Harlem that will include 170 units of affordable housing, a civil rights museum and a Target store.

The 17-story building, to be called the Urban League Empowerment Center, will have the residential component, along with 90,000 square feet of retail and 73,000 square feet of office space, according to the New York Post.

Nearly half of the retail space at the 121 West 125th Street location has been leased to Target.

The development team includes BRP, Dabar Development, L+M Development Partners, Taconic Partners and the Prusik Group.

The project received $188 million in construction financing from Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group.

Earlier this year, Extell filed plans for a commercial development nearby on East 125th Street.

[NYP] — Erin Hudson

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Retailtarget

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Nat Sherman Townhouse and Altria Group CEO Billy Gifford (Google Maps, Altria)

Tobacco shop Nat Sherman to close after 90 years

Tobacco shop Nat Sherman to close after 90 years
Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter, David Simon and Brooks Brothers (Getty)

Simon, Authentic Brands to buy Brooks Brothers

Simon, Authentic Brands to buy Brooks Brothers
Macerich posts $27M loss; CEO says physical retail here to stay

Macerich posts $27M loss; CEO says physical retail here to stay

Macerich posts $27M loss; CEO says physical retail here to stay
Simon Property Group's David Simon (Getty, iStock)

Simon’s rent collection inches up in Q2 while profits plummet

Simon’s rent collection inches up in Q2 while profits plummet
Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter with Brooks Brothers, J.C. Penney, and Aeropostale stores (Getty)

Mall owners team up with “dead-celebrity dealmaker” but can they rescue moribund retailers?

Mall owners team up with “dead-celebrity dealmaker” but can they rescue moribund retailers?
J. Crew had plans to shut down its stores, but then its landlords stepped in in $130 million of relief. (iStock; J. Crew by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

J. Crew said it was bankrupt. Then its landlords forked over $130M

J. Crew said it was bankrupt. Then its landlords forked over $130M
Crown Building at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street and Jeff Sutton of Wharton Properties (Building via Google Maps)

Jeff Sutton quietly sold most of Crown Building stake to Brookfield

Jeff Sutton quietly sold most of Crown Building stake to Brookfield
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Simon by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images; Bezos by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

The last mile: Amazon in talks with Simon to convert bankrupt megastores into fulfillment centers

The last mile: Amazon in talks with Simon to convert bankrupt megastores into fulfillment centers
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.