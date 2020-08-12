Open Menu

CBRE expands presence at MetLife HQ

Brokerage will now occupy 215K sf at its NYC hub; will lease co-working space

Aug.August 12, 2020 11:15 AM
Staff
MetLife Building and Matt Van Buren, CBRE’s tri-state president (Getty, CBRE)

CBRE is consolidating its New York City offices and expanding its headquarters.

At its MetLife Building HQ, the brokerage is taking an additional floor, spanning 44,000 square feet, according to Commercial Observer. Rents in the building range from $65 to $86 per foot, according to the publication, citing CoStar Group data.

The new lease encompasses the 18th floor and brings CBRE’s total footprint in the building to 215,000 square feet. Its advisory services team at One Penn Plaza will move into the space in the fall.

CBRE will also vacate its Financial District office at 140 Broadway. Workers at that location will move into co-working space at 3 World Trade Center managed by CBRE’s co-working arm Hana.

The news comes after Manhattan’s office leasing had its strongest month since January.

[CO] — Erin Hudson

Read more

