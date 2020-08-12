Open Menu

Discount retailer Stein Mart files for bankruptcy, plans to close most stores

It operates 281 stores in 30 states

TRD New York /
Aug.August 12, 2020 03:00 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A Stein Mart location (Getty, iStock)

A Stein Mart location (Getty, iStock)

Off-price retailer Stein Mart is the latest brick-and-mortar chain to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based chain plans to close “a significant portion, if not all” of the 281 stores it operates across 30 states, according to a press release. The publicly traded company, founded in the early 1900s, will continue to operate its business in the near term, but it has launched a store closing and liquidation process. Stein Mart sells apparel, home decor, accessories and shoes.

In April, Stein Mart and private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management canceled a deal to go private, due to Covid-19. Stein Mart’s stock traded at 19 cents a share at 2 p.m. Wednesday, down nearly 40 percent from its opening price on Tuesday.

Stein Mart said it may sell its online commerce business and intellectual property. In a statement, CEO Hunt Hawkins blamed Covid-19 for the company’s woes. But Stein Mart had faced problems before the outbreak.

The pandemic has decimated retail and restaurants, with recent bankruptcy filings from Lord & Taylor, the owner of Men’s Wearhouse, the owner of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant plus The Wainscott Il Mulino outpost and six other restaurants under the brand.

As such bankruptcies skyrocket in recent months, a key benefit is the ability to exit pricey, multi-year leases.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Retail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Nat Sherman Townhouse and Altria Group CEO Billy Gifford (Google Maps, Altria)

Tobacco shop Nat Sherman to close after 90 years

Tobacco shop Nat Sherman to close after 90 years
Rendering of the project (Courtesy of 125thstreet.nyc)

$242M Harlem mixed-use project will include civil rights museum

$242M Harlem mixed-use project will include civil rights museum
Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter, David Simon and Brooks Brothers (Getty)

Simon, Authentic Brands to buy Brooks Brothers

Simon, Authentic Brands to buy Brooks Brothers
Macerich posts $27M loss; CEO touts brick-and-mortar retail

Macerich posts $27M loss; CEO touts brick-and-mortar retail

Macerich posts $27M loss; CEO touts brick-and-mortar retail
Simon Property Group's David Simon (Getty, iStock)

Simon’s rent collection inches up in Q2 while profits plummet

Simon’s rent collection inches up in Q2 while profits plummet
Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter with Brooks Brothers, J.C. Penney, and Aeropostale stores (Getty)

Mall owners team up with “dead-celebrity dealmaker” but can they rescue moribund retailers?

Mall owners team up with “dead-celebrity dealmaker” but can they rescue moribund retailers?
J. Crew had plans to shut down its stores, but then its landlords stepped in in $130 million of relief. (iStock; J. Crew by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

J. Crew said it was bankrupt. Then its landlords forked over $130M

J. Crew said it was bankrupt. Then its landlords forked over $130M
Crown Building at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street and Jeff Sutton of Wharton Properties (Building via Google Maps)

Jeff Sutton quietly sold most of Crown Building stake to Brookfield

Jeff Sutton quietly sold most of Crown Building stake to Brookfield
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.