Open Menu

REBNY’s RLS chief bows out

John Canniffe oversaw crackdown on bad data

TRD New York /
Aug.August 12, 2020 06:00 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Sandhya Espitia, John Canniffe and Jim Whelan (Linkedin, Whelan by Evan Gutierrez)

From left: Sandhya Espitia, John Canniffe and Jim Whelan (Linkedin, Whelan by Evan Gutierrez)

The RLS is running without a head.

John Canniffe, who joined the Real Estate Board of New York last year to run the residential listings service, has left the trade group for a new role, sources said.

Despite his relatively short tenure, Canniffe oversaw the RLS during an eventful few months in which the RLS suspended its days-on-market counter to help agents weather the shutdown of their businesses due to coronavirus.

As head of the RLS, he was also involved in efforts to clean up inaccurate data shared by the city’s residential brokerages. Starting Sept. 15, REBNY will begin issuing fines of up to $20,000 per sales listing and $3,200 per rental listing to agents who violate its policies, including Fair Housing Law violations.

Read more

Canniffe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prior to REBNY, he spent six years as a vice president of strategic initiatives at Realogy, the brokerage giant that owns the Corcoran Group, Coldwell Banker and Sotheby’s International Realty.

“We are grateful for the meaningful contributions John has made to the RLS and wish him success in his new venture,” Sandhya Espitia, REBNY’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

In June, REBNY laid off staff, slashed expenses by 15 percent and cut executives’ salaries amid a steep drop in membership dues.

The trade group collected $9.7 million in dues in 2018, according to its tax filing from that year. According to the filing, REBNY paid a dozen senior staffers salaries ranging from $143,500 to $587,651. In 2018, REBNY disclosed nearly $500,000 in expenses related to operating the RLS.

Syndicating the RLS has been a major focus at REBNY in recent years, amid tension between residential firms and StreetEasy. The Zillow-owned portal does not accept the RLS feed. StreetEasy recently stopped taking brokerage feeds, too, and now requires agents to manually enter listings.

Last year, Canniffe was involved in a decision last year to award venture-backed startup Perchwell a lucrative contract to power the RLS.

At the time, sources complained that the process lacked transparency. Stratus Data Systems, which previously operated RLS’ back-end system, sent cease-and-desist letters to both Perchwell and REBNY, suggesting the startup was piggybacking on its proprietary software and data.

Write to E.B. Solomont at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
REBNYresidential listingsRLS

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
John Banks

High expectations: A look at John Banks’ 4 years at REBNY

High expectations: A look at John Banks’ 4 years at REBNY
John Banks

John Banks to step down as REBNY president

John Banks to step down as REBNY president
REBNY Awards

Newmark Knight Frank wins REBNY retail award for Alamo Drafthouse deal in FiDi

Newmark Knight Frank wins REBNY retail award for Alamo Drafthouse deal in FiDi
Zillow's Rich Barton (iStock)

Zillow’s revenue jumps 28%, but losses mount

Zillow’s revenue jumps 28%, but losses mount
Clockwise:  CBRE's Michael Remer, Richard Hodos and Joel Stephen with the Wizarding World Building at 935 Broadway (Images via CBRE)

CBRE’s Hodos and other Muggles win REBNY award for Harry Potter deal

CBRE’s Hodos and other Muggles win REBNY award for Harry Potter deal
REBNY president James Whelan (iStock, Whelan by Anuja Shakya)

REBNY to begin issuing fines for problematic listings

REBNY to begin issuing fines for problematic listings
Newmark’s Brian Waterman with 7 Hanover Square (Google Maps, Twitter)

Newmark nabs REBNY prize for deal with NYC Health + Hospitals

Newmark nabs REBNY prize for deal with NYC Health + Hospitals
REBNY's broker confidence index shows a sharp split between how commercial and residential brokers view the future. (iStock)

NYC commercial and residential brokers are split on market outlook

NYC commercial and residential brokers are split on market outlook
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.