Open Menu

Simon, Authentic Brands to buy Brooks Brothers

Investors, among the most active in the struggling retail sector, are paying $325M

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 12, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter, David Simon and Brooks Brothers (Getty)

Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter, David Simon and Brooks Brothers (Getty)

Brooks Brothers has found its white knight in mall giant Simon Property Group and apparel licensing firm, Authentic Brands Group.

A venture between the two companies, known as Sparc Group, has agreed to buy the retailer for $325 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. Brooks Brothers will close 75 of its 200 stores as part of the deal.

Read more

Sparc submitted a $305 million stalking horse bid last month. Brooks Brothers, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early July, had until Aug. 5 to find a higher offer.

Brand management firm WHP Global was reportedly interested in making a bid before Sparc’s offer was finalized.

Sparc has previously acquired retailers such as Aéropostale, Forever 21 and Nautica. Separately, the partners also have a long track record of scooping up troubled chains.

Authentic Brands acquired Barneys last year, and Simon Property is said to be considering buying J.C. Penney.

[WSJ] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bankruptcyRetailsimon property group

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rendering of the project (Courtesy of 125thstreet.nyc)

$242M Harlem mixed-use project will include civil rights museum

$242M Harlem mixed-use project will include civil rights museum
Macerich posts $27M loss; CEO says physical retail here to stay

Macerich posts $27M loss; CEO says physical retail here to stay

Macerich posts $27M loss; CEO says physical retail here to stay
Simon Property Group's David Simon (Getty, iStock)

Simon’s rent collection inches up in Q2 while profits plummet

Simon’s rent collection inches up in Q2 while profits plummet
Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter with Brooks Brothers, J.C. Penney, and Aeropostale stores (Getty)

Mall owners team up with “dead-celebrity dealmaker” but can they rescue moribund retailers?

Mall owners team up with “dead-celebrity dealmaker” but can they rescue moribund retailers?
J. Crew had plans to shut down its stores, but then its landlords stepped in in $130 million of relief. (iStock; J. Crew by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

J. Crew said it was bankrupt. Then its landlords forked over $130M

J. Crew said it was bankrupt. Then its landlords forked over $130M
Crown Building at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street and Jeff Sutton of Wharton Properties (Building via Google Maps)

Jeff Sutton quietly sold most of Crown Building stake to Brookfield

Jeff Sutton quietly sold most of Crown Building stake to Brookfield
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Simon by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images; Bezos by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

The last mile: Amazon in talks with Simon to convert bankrupt megastores into fulfillment centers

The last mile: Amazon in talks with Simon to convert bankrupt megastores into fulfillment centers
(Google Maps)

National retail chains paid 80% of July rent, a Covid high

National retail chains paid 80% of July rent, a Covid high
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.