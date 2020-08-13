Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s nominee for vice president, may have a convenient commute should her running mate win the 2020 presidential election.

Harris owns an apartment in Washington D.C., which she bought for $1.775 million in 2017.

But for now, she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, reside in Brentwood, California, according to the Wall Street Journal. Emhoff, an attorney, bought the home for $2.7 million in 2012.

Collectively, the politician’s homes are worth about $8 million. Harris also has a home in San Francisco, which she purchased for $489,000 in 2004, the year she became the city’s district attorney.

The Brentwood home, which is now held in a trust, has four bedrooms and spans about 3,500 square feet. The property is valued at about $5 million, according to Zillow.

Neighbor Mickey Liddell, a film producer, welcomed the news of her VP nomination when contacted by the Journal. “She is a lovely person and a great neighbor! So proud of her,” he said.

The D.C. unit, which has two bedrooms and spans about 1,700 square feet, is located in the luxury Westlight condo in the West End. The building has a 24-hour concierge service, doormen, porter and onsite engineer, according to its website.

“It’s so convenient, right on the dividing line of Georgetown and Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom,” said Daniel Heider, a broker with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty who has done deals in the building.

“She won’t be moving too far if she gets the White House.”

[WSJ] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan