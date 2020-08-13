Open Menu

The homes of Kamala Harris

Biden’s veep pick owns properties in LA, San Francisco and D.C.

TRD NATIONAL
Aug.August 13, 2020 12:30 PM
Staff
Photo illustration of Kamala Harris (Getty)

Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s nominee for vice president, may have a convenient commute should her running mate win the 2020 presidential election.

Harris owns an apartment in Washington D.C., which she bought for $1.775 million in 2017.

But for now, she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, reside in Brentwood, California, according to the Wall Street Journal. Emhoff, an attorney, bought the home for $2.7 million in 2012.

Collectively, the politician’s homes are worth about $8 million. Harris also has a home in San Francisco, which she purchased for $489,000 in 2004, the year she became the city’s district attorney.

Read more

The Brentwood home, which is now held in a trust, has four bedrooms and spans about 3,500 square feet. The property is valued at about $5 million, according to Zillow.

Neighbor Mickey Liddell, a film producer, welcomed the news of her VP nomination when contacted by the Journal. “She is a lovely person and a great neighbor! So proud of her,” he said.

Westlight condos in Washington DC (Google Maps)

The D.C. unit, which has two bedrooms and spans about 1,700 square feet, is located in the luxury Westlight condo in the West End. The building has a 24-hour concierge service, doormen, porter and onsite engineer, according to its website.

“It’s so convenient, right on the dividing line of Georgetown and Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom,” said Daniel Heider, a broker with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty who has done deals in the building.

“She won’t be moving too far if she gets the White House.”

[WSJ] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden (Getty)

Joe Biden (Getty)

Presidential elections affect the residential sales market significantly (Credit: Getty Images, The White House)

Presidential elections affect the residential sales market significantly (Credit: Getty Images, The White House)

From left: RXR Realty's Scott Rechler, Chicago real estate mogul Neil Bluhm, Joe Biden, Adler Group's Michael Adler, L.A.-based developer Jeff Worthe (Credit: Getty Images, Adler Group, iStock)

Michael Bloomberg and 229 West 43rd Street (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)

Rudin Management Company's Bill Rudin, Blackstone's Jonathan Gray and Mike Bloomberg (Credit: Getty Images)

When Bill de Blasio announced the end of his campaign, the industry reacted largely with relief but not surprise (Credit: Getty Images and Pixabay)

