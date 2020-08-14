Open Menu

City Council may extend deadline for construction safety training

Bill would give workers until March to comply

TRD New York /
Aug.August 14, 2020 06:45 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
(iStock)

With just 17 days before the deadline, the City Council is considering giving construction workers more time to meet new safety training requirements.

The Committee on Housing and Buildings on Tuesday will discuss a bill that would push the deadline from Sept. 1 to March 1, 2021. By then, workers must log a total of 40 hours of training.

Under Local Law 196, enacted in 2017, construction workers must complete a combination of training courses known as OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 or a 100-hour program approved by the Department of Buildings. The first of the law’s deadlines, after being extended twice, was Dec. 1, 2019. At that point, workers were expected to have completed 30 hours.

The bill, sponsored by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Council members Carlos Menchaca and Robert Cornegy, comes after most construction sites were shut down between late March and early June.

Write to Kathryn Brenzel at [email protected]

city councilConstructionnyc constructionsafety inspections

