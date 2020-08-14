Open Menu

Jared Kushner’s plan to unload Cadre stake shelved by pandemic

His ownership has drawn criticism over conflicts of interest

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 14, 2020 10:30 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jared Kushner and Cadre CEO Ryan Williams (Getty)

Jared Kushner and Cadre CEO Ryan Williams (Getty, iStock)

Jared Kushner will have to hold onto his stake in Cadre, after the pandemic hit the startup’s bottom line.

The real estate investment startup, co-founded by CEO Ryan Williams and Jared and Joshua Kushner, was prepared to take over Jared Kushner’s stake in the firm back in February. But in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the company was forced to cut costs, including the purchase of the White House adviser’s shares, according to Bloomberg.

For years, critics have said Kushner’s investment in Cadre created a potential conflict of interest while working as an adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump. Last year, Kushner asked the White House to determine whether his shares created a potential conflict of interest. Once the sale was deemed necessary, the Office of Government Ethics agreed to let Kushner defer taxes on any gains related to the sale.

Cadre had welcomed the plan to sell Kushner’s stake following a failed investment from SoftBank’s Vision Fund in 2018, two sources told Bloomberg. In the eyes of lenders and partners, the Cadre’s association with Kushner risked the firm’s reputation.

Cadre, headquartered in the Kushner-owned Puck Building, is not yet profitable and completed its last capital raise in 2017.

The company’s CEO wrote in May that “while our current portfolio is holding up well thus far, we are navigating an environment in which real estate transactions have abruptly halted, and we can’t be certain how long this will last.”

Cadre cut a quarter of its staff the same month. Kushner withdrew his government request for a tax break on the sale in June. [Bloomberg] — Orion Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CadreCoronavirusJared KushnerReal Estate Finance

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
(iStock)

Who’s returning to the office? Almost no one

Who’s returning to the office? Almost no one
To get a better idea of where violations are occurring, The Real Deal mapped out areas getting the most 311 calls related to social distancing (iStock)

NYC neighborhoods and restaurants with the most social-distancing complaints

NYC neighborhoods and restaurants with the most social-distancing complaints
Bloomingdales at 2085 Broadway (Google Maps, iStock)

Bloomingdale’s sued for $2.5M in missed rent

Bloomingdale’s sued for $2.5M in missed rent
Churchill Real Estate Holdings’ Justin Ehrlich (iStock)

Churchill Real Estate lines up $2B investment for residential lending

Churchill Real Estate lines up $2B investment for residential lending
Here are the multifamily borrowers getting the most forbearance from Fannie & Freddie

Here are the multifamily borrowers getting the most forbearance from Fannie & Freddie

Here are the multifamily borrowers getting the most forbearance from Fannie & Freddie
Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

Federal aid dries up and eviction bans loom over landlords

Federal aid dries up and eviction bans loom over landlords
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.