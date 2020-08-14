The 5 trending TRD videos you may have missed this week

We get it, it’s been another busy news week in the middle of a pandemic ,and an election year to boot. So we understand if you may have missed these excellent TRD videos — some old, some new — that are now trending. Catch up this weekend and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In this interview, Social Construct’s Ben Huh and Michael Yarne talk to TRD’s Hiten Samtani about their startup’s aim to allow developers to build faster, cheaper, and more predictably.

Accountants Mark Bosswick, managing partner at Berdon; and Elliot Levine, managing member at Levine & Seltzer discuss the federal Paycheck Protection Program, and what other Covid relief options are available for the real estate industry.

An oldie but a goodie. We’re so glad our audience found this one. And remember: IT’S FUNNY BECAUSE IT’S TRUE.