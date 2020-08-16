Open Menu

Hong Kong security laws, that block dissent, also complicate RE investments for China’s elites

Relatives close to China’s most powerful political figures own some $51M in Hong Kong real estate

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Aug.August 16, 2020 04:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hong Kong skyline

Hong Kong skyline

Individuals with family ties to some of the most powerful figures in China’s Community Party have tens of millions of dollars invested in Hong Kong, including some $51 million in high-end real estate.

Now, new national strict security laws adopted in Hong Kong — with the backing of mainland China — may help those individuals financially, but could also complicate and hurt their investments there, according to a New York Times investigation. Those laws provide China with another tool to block dissent, the Times reported.

Among the people who own property in Hong Kong are Li Quianxin, the elder daughter of China’s third-most powerful figure, Li Zhanshu. And Qi Qiaoqiao, the sister of China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has invested in Hong Kong real estate since the early 1990s.

Qi’s daughter bought a villa in one of Hong Kong’s priciest residential districts, Repulse Bay, in 2009 for $19.3 million, and owns at least five other properties. The daughter of China’s fourth-most powerful official owns a $2 million home in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s latest security laws have drawn condemnation abroad — the Trump administration recently placed sanction on top Hong Kong political officials. Owning assets in the territory could open up China Community Party relatives to sanctions as well.

The security laws have also raised doubts about the long-term viability of Hong Kong’s unique financial status and role as an economic hub in Asia. Sustained protests against those laws are also affecting interest in Hong Kong from abroad.

“Members of the Red aristocracy in China, including the princelings, have made huge investments in Hong Kong,” Chinese University of Hong Kong Willy Lam told the Times. “If Hong Kong suddenly loses its financial status, they cannot park their money here.” [NYT]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
hong kongResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

Manhattan co-op sales prices saw 11% drop in Q2

Manhattan co-op sales prices saw 11% drop in Q2
(iStock)

Manhattan vacancy hits new peak; Brooklyn stable

Manhattan vacancy hits new peak; Brooklyn stable
200 Water Street and 31 Prospect Park West (Google Maps)

Brooklyn’s luxury deal totals rise for 3rd straight week

Brooklyn’s luxury deal totals rise for 3rd straight week
Metro areas with less affordable housing drive high-income buyers to eye homes in lower-income neighborhoods at disproportionate rates (iStock)

TRD Insights: Gentrification happening fastest in least affordable cities

TRD Insights: Gentrification happening fastest in least affordable cities
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given the go-ahead to reopen schools for in-person learning statewide (Getty; iStock)

School’s back on. Will the NYC resi market follow suit?

School’s back on. Will the NYC resi market follow suit?
New York’s real estate market is becoming two different stories: Manhattan, where deals are falling — and the suburbs, where demand is spiking. (iStock, Unsplash)

Manhattan is cold, the suburbs and Brooklyn are hot: Here’s what the resi market looked like in July

Manhattan is cold, the suburbs and Brooklyn are hot: Here’s what the resi market looked like in July
Home sale price declines are expected for July, after a recent bump, according to a CoreLogic report. (iStock)

Home sale prices got a bump, but a drop is coming: Report

Home sale prices got a bump, but a drop is coming: Report
(Images courtesy of Victor Group)

The Getty condo chops prices up to 53%

The Getty condo chops prices up to 53%
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.