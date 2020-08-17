Open Menu

Condo at the Oosten tops Brooklyn’s list of priciest contracts

There were 15 deals asking $2M or more were inked last week

Aug.August 17, 2020 05:10 PM
By Erin Hudson
429 Kent Avenue and 243 Fourth Avenue (Romy Chiarotti of the Mike&Marta Team, Compass; Parlour Brooklyn)

429 Kent Avenue and 243 Fourth Avenue (Romy Chiarotti of the Mike&Marta Team, Compass; Parlour Brooklyn)

Brooklyn’s luxury market saw strong deal activity despite a slip from the prior week.

Last week, 15 deals went into contract for a combined value of $39 million, according to Compass’ weekly luxury report on contract activity for properties asking $2 million or more. That was down from 18 deals valued at nearly $55 million during the first week of August.

Last week’s deals consisted of 10 condos, four townhouses and one co-op unit. The median asking price for the properties was $2.65 million with an average price per square foot of $1,389. The average days on market was 126, and none of the properties reported a listing discount.

The most expensive contract was for a three-bedroom condo at 429 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg. The home is nearly 3,500 square feet and was last asking about $3.3 million. The building, dubbed the Oosten, was built in 2015 by Xinyuan Real Estate.

The second priciest property is a Park Slope condo developed last year by Brodmore Management. The four-bedroom apartment at the Parlour, or 243 Fourth Avenue, spans 1,900 square feet, and has a private terrace. It was last asking $3.1 million.

Over the three prior weeks, townhouses consistently nabbed the top spot in Compass’ weekly report. The most expensive townhouse to go into contract last week was also in Park Slope. The three-story home at 119 Windsor Place was last asking $2.8 million, making it the fourth largest deal inked.

Write to Erin Hudson at [email protected]

