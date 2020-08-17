New Yorkers may be able to get a workout in starting next week, but only if their gym abides by some strict standards.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that gyms can reopen at 33 percent capacity as soon as Aug. 24, if they have an HVAC system that follows strict guidelines and the facility undergoes an inspection within two weeks.

Other retailers, including offices, stores and restaurants, have not had to abide by the same air filtration guidelines. Malls, however, do.

It will be mandatory for gym patrons and employees to wear a mask. Localities will be responsible for inspections and enforcement.

Gyms were previously excluded from phase four of opening, drawing criticism from their owners. Cuomo cited the risks of coronavirus transmission, given that people breathe heavily during exercise, potentially exhaling virus particles that do not readily disperse in indoor environments.

Thousands of New York gym owners planned to file a class-action lawsuit against the governor, citing their financial insecurity and lack of clarity surrounding lease decisions.

There are more than 2,000 health clubs across New York, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association.

Cuomo last week also laid out reopening guidelines for museums and bowling alleys.

