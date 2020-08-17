Open Menu

Gyms can reopen next week: Cuomo

Fitness centers had been excluded from reopening plans

TRD New York /
Aug.August 17, 2020 01:28 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of Governor Andrew Cuomo (Cuomo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images; iStock)

A photo illustration of Governor Andrew Cuomo (Cuomo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images; iStock)

New Yorkers may be able to get a workout in starting next week, but only if their gym abides by some strict standards.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that gyms can reopen at 33 percent capacity as soon as Aug. 24, if they have an HVAC system that follows strict guidelines and the facility undergoes an inspection within two weeks.

Other retailers, including offices, stores and restaurants, have not had to abide by the same air filtration guidelines. Malls, however, do.

It will be mandatory for gym patrons and employees to wear a mask. Localities will be responsible for inspections and enforcement.

Read more

Gyms were previously excluded from phase four of opening, drawing criticism from their owners. Cuomo cited the risks of coronavirus transmission, given that people breathe heavily during exercise, potentially exhaling virus particles that do not readily disperse in indoor environments.

Thousands of New York gym owners planned to file a class-action lawsuit against the governor, citing their financial insecurity and lack of clarity surrounding lease decisions.

There are more than 2,000 health clubs across New York, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association.

Cuomo last week also laid out reopening guidelines for museums and bowling alleys.

Contact Sasha Jones at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Andrew CuomoCoronavirusNYC Gyms

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The American Museum of Natural History (Photos by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Museums get green light to reopen in New York City

Museums get green light to reopen in New York City
The city may extend “Open Restaurants” into winter, but owners and landlords fear business will sink along with the temperature. (iStock)

“Slowly marching to our graves”: Restaurants, landlords fear winter will bring cold chill to open-air dining

“Slowly marching to our graves”: Restaurants, landlords fear winter will bring cold chill to open-air dining
Michael Crawford and a rendering of the project (LInkedin, Hall of Fame Village)

Is Canton ready for a football-themed resort? Investors say yes

Is Canton ready for a football-themed resort? Investors say yes
(Getty, iStock)

AMC theaters to reopen next week, but not in New York

AMC theaters to reopen next week, but not in New York
Jared Kushner and Cadre CEO Ryan Williams (Getty, iStock)

Jared Kushner’s plan to unload Cadre stake shelved by pandemic

Jared Kushner’s plan to unload Cadre stake shelved by pandemic
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.