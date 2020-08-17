Open Menu

Museums get green light to reopen in New York City

Capacity will be limited to 25%; visitors will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing

TRD New York /
Aug.August 17, 2020 09:05 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The American Museum of Natural History (Photos by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The American Museum of Natural History (Photos by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

New York City museums now have the green light to reopen starting Aug. 24.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s go-ahead comes roughly a month after the city entered Phase 4 of reopening from the pandemic lockdown in mid-July, according to the Wall Street Journal. Cuomo had postponed the reopening of museums, gyms, indoor dining and movie theaters, citing concerns about the safety of indoor activities.

Read more

The state’s overall infection rate has remained low in the past few weeks, giving officials confidence that museums can safely resume operations at limited capacity.

Museums must cap occupancy at 25 percent, issue timed tickets to ensure staggered entry and require visitors to wear face masks at all times, Cuomo said.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is scheduled to reopen Aug. 29. Visitors ages 2 and older will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

The American Museum of Natural History is set to reopen Sept. 2 for members and Sept. 9 for the general public, with similar requirements for visitors in place. The museum has reportedly updated ventilation systems and added plexiglass barriers to ticket counters.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage is scheduled to reopen Sept. 9 for three days a week, down from its previous schedule of six days a week. [WSJ] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusMuseums

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The city may extend “Open Restaurants” into winter, but owners and landlords fear business will sink along with the temperature. (iStock)

“Slowly marching to our graves”: Restaurants, landlords fear winter will bring cold chill to open-air dining

“Slowly marching to our graves”: Restaurants, landlords fear winter will bring cold chill to open-air dining
Michael Crawford and a rendering of the project (LInkedin, Hall of Fame Village)

Is Canton ready for a football-themed resort? Investors say yes

Is Canton ready for a football-themed resort? Investors say yes
(Getty, iStock)

AMC theaters to reopen next week, but not in New York

AMC theaters to reopen next week, but not in New York
Jared Kushner and Cadre CEO Ryan Williams (Getty, iStock)

Jared Kushner’s plan to unload Cadre stake shelved by pandemic

Jared Kushner’s plan to unload Cadre stake shelved by pandemic
(iStock)

Who’s returning to the office? Almost no one

Who’s returning to the office? Almost no one
To get a better idea of where violations are occurring, The Real Deal mapped out areas getting the most 311 calls related to social distancing (iStock)

NYC neighborhoods and restaurants with the most social-distancing complaints

NYC neighborhoods and restaurants with the most social-distancing complaints
Bloomingdales at 2085 Broadway (Google Maps, iStock)

Bloomingdale’s sued for $2.5M in missed rent

Bloomingdale’s sued for $2.5M in missed rent
Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

Federal aid dries up and eviction bans loom over landlords

Federal aid dries up and eviction bans loom over landlords
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.