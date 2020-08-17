Open Menu

What new projects are underway in NYC? Check out TRD’s 3-D development map

Interactive map, updated in real-time, provides data on any project in the five boroughs

TRD New York /
Aug.August 17, 2020 02:30 PM
By Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

After months of inactivity, New York City’s new development market is starting to pick up. In order to keep up with the pipeline, check out The Real Deal’s 3-D New Development map.

The interactive map is your key to data on every residential and commercial development across New York City’s five boroughs.

You can explore projects by clicking directly on a building, or entering in an address in the search bar. You’ll be able to see updates on when new plans are filed, what financing a developer received and more — all updated in real-time.

Explore the map here.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Sen. Brian Kavanagh, Councilman Brad Lander, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou and Councilman Keith Powers (Kavanagh by by Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; Lander by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images; Niou via nioufornewyork; Powers via Manhattan Community Board 5)

Landlords who go easy on small biz tenants might get a tax break

Landlords who go easy on small biz tenants might get a tax break
RXR CEO Scott Rechler and Starrett-Lehigh building at 601 West 26th Street (Rechler by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Starrett Lehigh)

RXR inks lease for major food hall at Starrett-Lehigh

RXR inks lease for major food hall at Starrett-Lehigh
Hong Kong skyline

Hong Kong security laws, that block dissent, also complicate RE investments for China’s elites

Hong Kong security laws, that block dissent, also complicate RE investments for China’s elites
(iStock)

Who’s returning to the office? Almost no one

Who’s returning to the office? Almost no one
(iStock)

Manhattan co-op sales prices saw 11% drop in Q2

Manhattan co-op sales prices saw 11% drop in Q2
(iStock)

Manhattan vacancy hits new peak; Brooklyn stable

Manhattan vacancy hits new peak; Brooklyn stable
Joe Moinian and 123 Linden Blvd. (Moinian Group)

These were the top outer borough loans in July

These were the top outer borough loans in July
Clipper Equity's David Bistricer (REIT)

David Bistricer’s Clipper Realty reports record Q2 profit

David Bistricer’s Clipper Realty reports record Q2 profit
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.