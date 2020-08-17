After months of inactivity, New York City’s new development market is starting to pick up. In order to keep up with the pipeline, check out The Real Deal’s 3-D New Development map.

The interactive map is your key to data on every residential and commercial development across New York City’s five boroughs.

You can explore projects by clicking directly on a building, or entering in an address in the search bar. You’ll be able to see updates on when new plans are filed, what financing a developer received and more — all updated in real-time.

Explore the map here.