Fashion mogul instructed women to have sex with his underage sons: Lawsuit

Peter Nygard, who is facing allegations of running a sex trafficking ring, is being sued by two sons over alleged incidents when they were young teens

TRD NATIONAL
Aug.August 18, 2020 09:55 AM
By TRD Staff
Peter Nygard (Photo by Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Peter Nygard, who faces allegations of running a sex trafficking ring, is now being sued by his two sons, who claim the Canadian retail magnate arranged for them to have sex when they were underage.

Two of the alleged incidents happened nearly 15 years apart and involved the same woman, according to the New York Daily News, citing federal court filings in Manhattan. The sons say Nygard, now 79, instructed one of his “girlfriends” to have sex with them when they were 14 or 15 years old, according to the report.

The lawsuit does not name the sons, referring to them only as John Doe No. 1 and John Doe No. 2.

The alleged incidents happened to one of the sons in 2004 in Canada, and to the other son in 2018 in the Bahamas, according to the lawsuit, the Daily News reported.

A spokesman for Nygard called the complaint “without merit and repeats previous inaccurate accounts purely to raise salacious material. The allegations are vehemently denied,” according to the Daily News.

In February, federal agents and New York police officers raided the Manhattan headquarters of Nygard International and his Los Angeles home, as they investigated sex-trafficking allegations against him. Nygard stepped down as head of the company the same day. About 57 survivors of an alleged sex ring in the U.S., Canada, England, and the Bahamas have sued Nygard, his businesses and associates, alleging rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking, according to the Daily News. [NYDN] — Keith Larsen

