TRD‘s August issue is live for subscribers!

Aug.August 18, 2020 07:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Art by Paul Dilakian

As summer comes to a close and Covid-19 continues to turn real estate on it’s head, The Real Deal is back with another timely and in-depth national issue.

Print copies will hit doorsteps this week, but subscribers can check out the full extent of our coverage today. This month we turned our attention to the country’s biggest office markets, with a cover story on how office owners and tenants are negotiating deals as they play it safe during the ongoing pandemic.

This month’s biggest stories also include:

  • Veteran activist investor Jonathan Litt on his REIT shorting strategy
  • The risks and rewards that public real estate firms face as they repurchase stocks during the pandemic
  • An inside look at Blackstone’s big Hollywood play and the obscure world of soundstage leasing
  • Redfin chief Glen Kelmann on recent criticisms over his firm’s hiring strategies and real estate’s struggle to diversify
  • An analysis of Joe Biden’s proposal to axe 1031 exchanges and who could be impacted most
  • Our Closing interview with Slate Property’s David Schwartz on America’s housing crisis and his firm’s controversial Rivington House deal

…and much more! Check out the issue here.

