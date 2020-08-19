Open Menu

Is the Empire State Building a symbol of Covid woes?

TRD New York /
Aug.August 19, 2020 10:15 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
ESRT CEO Anthony Malkin and the Empire State Building (Malkin by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; iStock)

ESRT CEO Anthony Malkin and the Empire State Building (Malkin by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; iStock)

The Empire State Building may be at the nexus of several issues putting pressure on commercial landlords.

The landmark tower’s reliance on tourism to drive revenue to its observation deck and the shift toward remote work or satellite offices could make it more vulnerable than some of its peers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Read more

As tourism has fallen, revenue from the building’s observation deck has fallen to a mere $86,000 last quarter, down from $32.9 million during the same time last year, according to Empire State Realty Trust’s latest earnings. The real estate investment trust owns the iconic tower along with 19 other properties.

Meanwhile, the building’s office tenants are largely made up of smaller companies, compared to competing office towers, such as Hudson Yards, that have locked big companies into long-term leases, according to the Journal. Those smaller companies are more vulnerable to major economic shifts, and may not have as much capital to sustain operations during a longer period of distress.

Back in May, activist investor Jonathan Litt said he was taking short positions in New York City landlords, including ESRT, SL Green Realty and Vornado Realty Trust. But many unanswered questions remain over the future office leasing in New York.

Anthony Malkin, ESRT’s CEO, rejected the idea that his building represents the wider woes of the office, retail or tourism sectors.

He told the Journal that two-thirds of the office tenants at the Empire State Building lease one floor or more, and office rent collection in July rose to 91 percent from 83 percent in June. Malkin maintains that Empire State’s low debt and high occupancy rates in the iconic skyscraper position it well.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been as prepared for a down cycle as we are now,” Malkin said. [WSJ] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Empire State Realty Trusttony malkin

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Tony Malkin (Getty)

Empire State Realty Trust lost $20M in Q2

Empire State Realty Trust lost $20M in Q2
From left: Empire State Building, One Vanderbilt and 220 Central Park South

REITs: A crystal ball for NYC’s commercial real estate

REITs: A crystal ball for NYC’s commercial real estate
Anthony Malkin, president of the Empire State Realty Trust, sounded off on working from home, police protests and a socially distanced Observatory. (Getty, iStock)

Tony Malkin on looting, unions and Empire State Building reopening

Tony Malkin on looting, unions and Empire State Building reopening
Tony Malkin of Empire State Realty Trust (Getty)

Tony Malkin is shaking things up at Empire State Realty Trust

Tony Malkin is shaking things up at Empire State Realty Trust
Starbucks is bringing a high-concept store to a giant triplex at the base of the Empire State Building (Illustration by The Real Deal)

Starbucks signs big lease at base of Empire State Building

Starbucks signs big lease at base of Empire State Building
Amid coronavirus fears and restrictions on large gatherings, the Empire State Building has closed its observation deck. (Credit: ESBNYC)

Empire State Building observation deck closed by coronavirus

Empire State Building observation deck closed by coronavirus
Empire State Realty Trust’s CEO Tony Malkin and Hudson Yards' The Edge (Credit: Getty Images)

Tony Malkin throws shade at Hudson Yards’ new observatory

Tony Malkin throws shade at Hudson Yards’ new observatory
Empire State Realty Trust CEO Anthony Malkin (Credit: Getty Images)

Ex-Empire State Realty Trust exec claims she was fired after complaining about age discrimination

Ex-Empire State Realty Trust exec claims she was fired after complaining about age discrimination
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.