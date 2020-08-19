Open Menu

Redfin appoints Black HR exec to board following diversity pledge

Kerry Chandler is the board’s 9th member

Aug.August 19, 2020 07:25 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel Research by Jerome Dineen
Glenn Kelman and Kerry Chandler (Redfin)

Glenn Kelman and Kerry Chandler (Redfin)

Following a search aimed at bringing “a diverse perspective” to the company, Redfin has appointed Kerry Chandler, a human resources executive who is Black, to its board of directors.

Chandler, who serves as chief human resources officer of Endeavor, an entertainment, sports and media conglomerate, is joining the national brokerage and listings website’s board of directors as its ninth member, the company announced Wednesday.

“I love Redfin’s mission to redefine real estate in the consumer’s favor, and its commitment to being the best employer in real estate,” Chandler said in a statement. She added, “Now is an especially important time to join Redfin, because the company is at the center of a seismic shift with the opportunity to impact where people live and work.”

Last month, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said the company planned to appoint a new board member by the end of the year, which he viewed as an “opportunity to add a diverse perspective on Redfin at the company’s highest level.” Earlier this month, Kelman told The Real Deal that the company was searching for African-American candidates for the position.

In a May blog post, Kelman acknowledged that Redfin hadn’t done enough to support minorities at the company and pledged to do more to promote diversity. The post drew the ire of some former employees, who felt the promises made were disingenuous based on their own experiences at the company.

Write to Kathryn Brenzel at [email protected]

