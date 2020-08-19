Open Menu

Aug.August 19, 2020 04:35 PM
By TRD Staff
The Real Deal's Kathryn Brenzel

The Daily Dirt, The Real Deal’s subscriber-only newsletter, has readers addicted, as evidenced by some of the fan mail we’ve received.

“Love the whole newsletter”

“This and only this I read daily head to toe. The GTL reference today and other funny to LMAOs injections brighten my day. The [real estate] news, general news, insights, etc. I want. Keep up the great work.”

“Love the Elsewhere in New York section!”

True to its name, The Daily Dirt is a newsletter that provides analysis on some of the biggest news stories of the day — plus data on the day’s biggest residential and commercial sales — written and curated by TRD senior reporter Kathryn Brenzel.

So are you ready to read what they’re reading? For the rest of August we’re offering all of our national newsletter subscribers the opportunity to receive the Daily Dirt. Make sure you sign up here.

