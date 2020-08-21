Elites are snapping up the fastest ride from the Hamptons: by helicopter.

A chopper ride-sharing service, Blade, announced a “Hamptons commuter pass” last week, offering daily helicopter flights between the East End getaway and New York City. For a one-time membership fee of $965, customers could book flights for $295 each way.

The rides have already sold out, according to CNBC.

The company said business typically diminishes by 80 percent in September. However, as more Covid-weary New Yorkers decide to stay on Long Island for the near future, Blade sold all 250 memberships in 24 hours.

“We were very surprised,” Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s CEO, told CNBC. “This is a signal that people plan on staying out there.”

Eighty percent of the demand is from new customers, according to Wiesenthal. In order to meet it, Blade will add helicopters. Full-time residents of the East End have been complaining about helicopter noise for years.

Some observers expected residents to return to Manhattan following word that city schools will reopen next month, but many brokers have seen continued interest in the tri-state area from New Yorkers. Some have said families are enrolling their children locally or seeking home-schooling options. [CNBC] — Sasha Jones