Open Menu

Chopper rides between NYC and Hamptons sell out instantly

Helicopter ride-sharing spikes as elites plan to linger out East

TRD TRI-STATE /
Aug.August 21, 2020 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Chopper ride-sharing services are seeing increased demand for Hamptons helicopter route as wealthy New Yorkers book commutes to Manhattan (Illustration by The Real Deal; iStock)

Chopper ride-sharing services are seeing increased demand for Hamptons helicopter route as wealthy New Yorkers book commutes to Manhattan (Illustration by The Real Deal; iStock)

Elites are snapping up the fastest ride from the Hamptons: by helicopter.

A chopper ride-sharing service, Blade, announced a “Hamptons commuter pass” last week, offering daily helicopter flights between the East End getaway and New York City. For a one-time membership fee of $965, customers could book flights for $295 each way.

The rides have already sold out, according to CNBC.

Read more

The company said business typically diminishes by 80 percent in September. However, as more Covid-weary New Yorkers decide to stay on Long Island for the near future, Blade sold all 250 memberships in 24 hours.

“We were very surprised,” Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s CEO, told CNBC. “This is a signal that people plan on staying out there.”

Eighty percent of the demand is from new customers, according to Wiesenthal. In order to meet it, Blade will add helicopters. Full-time residents of the East End have been complaining about helicopter noise for years.

Some observers expected residents to return to Manhattan following word that city schools will reopen next month, but many brokers have seen continued interest in the tri-state area from New Yorkers. Some have said families are enrolling their children locally or seeking home-schooling options. [CNBC] — Sasha Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
long islandManhattanThe Hamptons

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash

Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash

Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
Princess Ashraf Pahlavi and 29 Beekman Place (Getty, Google Maps)

Iranian princess’ Midtown townhouse sells at deep discount

Iranian princess’ Midtown townhouse sells at deep discount
Central Park South saw its median sales price for condos nosedive to $1.5 million (iStock, photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Here’s where Covid hit Manhattan condo market hardest

Here’s where Covid hit Manhattan condo market hardest
In the Hamptons, the median sales price hit $1,080,000, up 9 percent over the first quarter (iStock)

Home prices set new records as inventory falls across Long Island

Home prices set new records as inventory falls across Long Island
Susan Sarandon with her home at West 15th Street in Chelsea and Jeff Zucker with 32 East 64th Street (Google Maps, Getty StreetEasy)

Susan Sarandon lists Chelsea pad, Jeff Zucker finds buyer for Midtown co-op

Susan Sarandon lists Chelsea pad, Jeff Zucker finds buyer for Midtown co-op
Corcoran's Pam Liebman and Bespoke's Cody and Zachary Vichinsky. Inset (clockwise from left) Zibby Schwarzman, Vera Wang, Barry Weiss, Mohammed Grimeh, and Ian Snow (Getty, Abana, Wikipedia Commons; Liebman by Sasha Maslov)

Corcoran exposes Bespoke’s little black book in Hamptons legal battle

Corcoran exposes Bespoke’s little black book in Hamptons legal battle
Manhattan homes flooded the market last week but buyers are nowhere to be found 

Manhattan homes for sale nearly doubled last week

Manhattan homes for sale nearly doubled last week
Clockwise from top left: Deirdre O'Connell of Sotheby's International Realty, Paul Breunich of Sotheby's International Realty, and Heather Harrison of Compass

Tri-State brokers are busier than ever as buyers warm to suburban living

Tri-State brokers are busier than ever as buyers warm to suburban living
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.