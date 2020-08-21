The one and only Yogi Berra once said, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” Or did he? The late, great Yankee also said, “I really didn’t say everything I said.” But we know two things for sure: Predictions are indeed tough, and a clip of some made early this year was one of the four most popular videos this week on TRD’s YouTube channel. Descriptions and links for them are below.

The Debt Deluge

On this week’s TRD Talks Live, the panel discussion featuring the biggest names in the industry, commercial real estate experts spoke about how CMBS loans have changed — and not necessarily for the better.

Inside 3 World Trade Center

Whether it was nostalgia for a pre-Covid world or just a desire to peek inside a famous downtown construction project, this video featuring a nearly completed 3 World Trade Center was a hit with viewers this week.

Bigwigs Discuss Their Predictions for 2020

Featuring predictions about 2020 from some of the industry’s most outspoken players including Bob Knakal, Bruce Mosler and David Schechtman at the REBNY’s 124th annual banquet, this January video suddenly drew viewers interested in seeing if they got it wrong.

Why residential first appealed to women

Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan, the former president of Stribling & Associates now with Compass, discussed why resi first appealed to women and how “Million Dollar Listing” could do better. If only they had listened to her.