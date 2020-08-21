Open Menu

CMBS loan troubles, 3 WTC and 2020 predictions gone wrong

The 4 trending TRD videos of the week

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 21, 2020 03:10 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Top 5 TRD YouTube videos you may have missed

The one and only Yogi Berra once said, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” Or did he? The late, great Yankee also said, “I really didn’t say everything I said.” But we know two things for sure: Predictions are indeed tough, and a clip of some made early this year was one of the four most popular videos this week on TRD’s YouTube channel. Descriptions and links for them are below.

The Debt Deluge

On this week’s TRD Talks Live, the panel discussion featuring the biggest names in the industry, commercial real estate experts spoke about how CMBS loans have changed — and not necessarily for the better.

Inside 3 World Trade Center

Whether it was nostalgia for a pre-Covid world or just a desire to peek inside a famous downtown construction project, this video featuring a nearly completed 3 World Trade Center was a hit with viewers this week.

Bigwigs Discuss Their Predictions for 2020

Featuring predictions about 2020 from some of the industry’s most outspoken players including Bob Knakal, Bruce Mosler and David Schechtman at the REBNY’s 124th annual banquet, this January video suddenly drew viewers interested in seeing if they got it wrong.

Why residential first appealed to women

Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan, the former president of Stribling & Associates now with Compass, discussed why resi first appealed to women and how “Million Dollar Listing” could do better. If only they had listened to her.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys

Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
Cammeby's International Group founder Rubin Schron and, from top: 194-05 67th Avenue, 189-15 73rd Avenue and 64-05 186th Lane (Credit: Google Maps)

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio

Ruby Schron lands $500M refi for sprawling Queens apartment portfolio
Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
Airbnb's Brian Chesky (Getty)

Five things to know about Airbnb’s IPO

Five things to know about Airbnb’s IPO
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and a rendering of the Davie Industrial Center and the Edgeworth Building (above) in North Carolina (Getty, Google Maps, Davie Industrial Center)

The postmaster general is a real estate player

The postmaster general is a real estate player
PeerStreet co-founders Brew Johnson (CEO) and Brett Crosby (COO)

Crowdfunding platform PeerStreet launches debt fund for Covid-era opportunities

Crowdfunding platform PeerStreet launches debt fund for Covid-era opportunities
John and Chrissy list Beverly Hills manse for $24M

John and Chrissy list Beverly Hills manse for $24M

John and Chrissy list Beverly Hills manse for $24M
Chopper ride-sharing services are seeing increased demand for Hamptons helicopter route as wealthy New Yorkers book commutes to Manhattan (Illustration by The Real Deal; iStock)

Chopper rides from Hamptons fly off the shelves as Covid changes plans

Chopper rides from Hamptons fly off the shelves as Covid changes plans
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.