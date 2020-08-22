Open Menu

Historic Missouri home comes with a nine-cell jail

The property was once the literal home of the Howard County Sheriff

Aug.August 22, 2020 12:00 PM
203 E. Morrison Street, Fayette, MO (Realtor)

A historic home in Fayette, Missouri has an amenity you don’t see very often: an attached jailhouse.

The 1875-built brick home was the former home of the Howard County Sheriff. In those days, a jail was sometimes attached to a sheriff’s own home. The historic home is asking $350,000, according to the New York Post.

Apart from the jail, the home has many of the features one might expect from a house of the era — vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, elaborate molding, and stained glass.

The residential portion of the property spans 2,500 square feet with two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. A renovation in 2005 included an overhaul of the wiring, plumbing, and HVAC systems.

Speaking of the kitchen, that’s where the home connects to the jail. An inconspicuous wood door opens to a conspicuous metal door that opens to the two-story, 2,500-square-foot jailhouse.

The jailhouse portion of the home looks like, well, a jailhouse. The floors are concrete and the stairs are metal and just about everything is painted in a drab grey color.

The jail has nine cells, a booking room, and a half-bath, according to a listing by agent Jeff Radel with House of Brokers Realty, Inc.

The property was designated a “notable historical property” by the Fayette Historic Preservation Commission in 2010. [NYP] ­— Dennis Lynch 

Housing Market

