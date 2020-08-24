The massive City Point development in Downtown Brooklyn will soon add a private school to its mix of residential and commercial uses.

The BASIS Independent Brooklyn, a rapidly growing private school, has signed a lease for its second campus in Brooklyn in the City Point complex, Paul Travis of Washington Square Partners told the New York Post. The new, 62,000 square-foot facility will open in the fall of 2021 and serve pre-K through second grade.

Washington Square and Acadia Realty Trust are responsible for leasing out the commercial space in the 68-story tower, which has condominium apartments above and was constructed by Gary Barnett’s Extell Development. It is the third and final phase of the 1.8 million-square-foot City Point project.

“In response to the growing demand for our program, we are pleased to share that we will open a new, second campus for fall 2021-22 at City Point,” the school’s website announced.

The school’s location on Columbus Street in Red Hook opened in 2014.

BASIS will fill most of the 71,000 commercial square feet in the newest of three City Point buildings. [NYP] — Akiko Matsuda