Checkbooks out: Nearly $60M in Brooklyn luxury contracts inked

Eight townhouses, seven condo units went into contract as hot August continued

TRD New York
Aug.August 24, 2020 06:00 PM
By TRD Staff
90 Furman Street and 52 Remsen Street (Google Maps)

Luxury home buyers in Brooklyn whipped out their felt-tipped pens last week, extending the market’s robust August.

Much of the pandemic has seen just a trickle of contracts signed for homes asking $2 million or more — typically four or five per week. But during the third week of August there were 15, as there were the previous week.

The properties were asking a combined $58.5 million, up from $39 million the week before, and topping the $55 million across 18 deals for the first week of the month, according to Compass’ market report.

The contracts were for seven condos and eight townhouses. The median asking price was $2.95 million. The properties spent an average of 190 days on the market and had an average listing discount of 2 percent.

The most expensive deal, based on asking price, was for a 7,675-square-foot townhouse at 52 Remsen Street in Brooklyn Heights. The eight-bedroom home includes 3,050 square feet of outdoor space and a nearly 2,000-square-foot cellar. It was asking about $12.7 million.

Read more

The second priciest unit was a condo, also in Brooklyn Heights, at 90 Furman Street — a building completed in 2015. The nearly 3,200-square-foot pad has an additional 2,000 square feet of private, landscaped space stretching across two levels. The four-bedroom unit has 18-foot ceilings and overlooks Manhattan, the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty. It went into contract at a cool $7.2 million.

Last week’s strong showing in the Brooklyn luxury market comes as existing home sales nationwide hit a new reported high: The median sales price reached $300,000 for the first time, based on July data.

Sales across the U.S. grew by 25 percent last month compared to June, with more than two-thirds of homes sold having been listed for less than one month.

Write to Erin Hudson at [email protected]

brooklyn, Residential Real Estate

