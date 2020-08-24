Movies and television shows are how Doug Steiner makes his living, but he does not watch them. That came up when The Real Deal chatted with him about Steiner Studios’ plan announced this month to build a 525,000-square-foot television and film studio in Sunset Park.

The project is being built at the city-owned Bush Terminal. Steiner’s eponymous company won the de Blasio administration’s competition to redevelop part of the property and sign a long-term ground lease with the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

Production studios in the city have done a brisk business for years, buoyed by the state’s film and TV production tax credit (now $420 million annually) and the rise of streaming services. The pandemic might have even accelerated the quest for studio space as more people buy subscriptions and binge-watch shows.

But Steiner said he is excited about the studio, not so much its end product.

“I really don’t watch any TV or film, I’m embarrassed to say,” he said. “I really like the creation of content. I’m not as crazy about consumption.”

