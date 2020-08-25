Open Menu

NY Fashion Week gets go-ahead with (very) strict limits

The event will take place Sept. 13-17 in Tribeca and online

TRD New York /
Aug.August 25, 2020 06:15 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Don’t even try getting into a runway show at this year’s New York Fashion Week.

The annual event will go ahead, but with limited capacity, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

Cuomo said the glamorous gathering will take place from Sept. 13 to 17 in strict compliance with state health and safety guidelines. That will include outdoor events capped at 50 people, and indoor events at 50 percent capacity, with no spectators.

The live event will be held at Spring Studios at 50 Varick Street in Tribeca and online at NYFW.com, according to IMG, the owner and producer of the event.

“The past six months have been exceedingly difficult for the fashion industry, and we are proud to offer an avenue for designers, models, stylists, hair and makeup artists, photographers, production teams” and others, said Leslie Russo of IMG.

The pandemic is far from over, Cuomo said, but he added the state was “proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with the event.”

New York Fashion Week will feature a mix of live and virtual fashion shows, presentations, and programming including live-streamed runway shows, exclusive designer-related content and cultural programming.

Contact Akiko Matsuda at [email protected]

