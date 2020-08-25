Open Menu

NY business leaders form group to oppose more taxes

Former Gov. David Paterson is leading the effort

TRD New York /
Aug.August 25, 2020 09:16 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: New York Building Congress' Carlo Scissura, New York City Hospitality Alliance Andrew Rigie, former Governor David Peterson and former Manhattan Borough President C. Virginia Fields (Getty, Wikipedia)

From left: New York Building Congress’ Carlo Scissura, New York City Hospitality Alliance’s Andrew Rigie, former Gov. David Paterson and former Manhattan Borough President C. Virginia Fields (Getty, Wikipedia)

A new business group in New York has formed to beat back potential tax increases and says it will spend millions to help the state’s economy.

The “Campaign for New York’s Future” includes representatives from the construction, real-estate, hospitality and technology industries, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Former New York Gov. David Paterson is chairing the organization.

At the top of its agenda is growing the state’s tax base while opposing new taxes. Paterson said the group would lobby against taxes on financial transactions and wealth in addition to tax increases on the highest earners.

The organization was formed as others call for new taxes on the wealthy and pieds-à-terre in response to the severe budget crisis facing the city and state. The de Blasio administration says the pandemic will cost the city $9 billion of tax revenue over the next two years and the state is looking at a $15 billion hole. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it needs $12 billion.

Board members include New York City Hospitality Alliance executive director Andrew Rigie; Carlo Scissura, head of the New York Building Congress; Riders Alliance executive director Betsy Plum; Keith Wofford, a Ropes & Gray LLP partner; former Manhattan Borough President C. Virginia Fields; and former Bronx Borough President Adolfo Carrión Jr., according to the Journal.

The Real Estate Board of New York and Partnership for New York City are not involved, unlike at the beginning of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s term when they were big backers of a similar effort called the Committee to Save New York. Cuomo opposes new state taxes on the wealthy, saying it would chase them out of New York.

Two sources told The Real Deal that Bradley Tusk, a former campaign manager for Michael Bloomberg, helped put the new group together. It was not immediately clear who is funding the effort, given that its board does not represent memberships with vast resources, but one board member said “a bunch of different groups have contributed.” Tusk did not immediately respond to an email. [WSJ] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Cuomolobbying

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Cuomo puts Manhattan, Hamptons on notice for re-closure

Cuomo puts Manhattan, Hamptons on notice for re-closure
Suri Kasirer, Jonathan Bing and Michele de Milly

Top NYC lobbyists riff on pandemic politics

Top NYC lobbyists riff on pandemic politics
Suri Kasirer, Jonathan Bing and Michele de Milly

Hear from top lobbyists on today’s TRD Talk

Hear from top lobbyists on today’s TRD Talk
Brooklyn State Senator Julia Salazar (Credit: iStock, Getty Images)

Support growing in state legislature for “good cause” eviction

Support growing in state legislature for “good cause” eviction
From left: Taconic CEO Charles Bendit, A&E Real Estate Holdings Douglas Eisenberg, Blackstone's Kathleen McCarthy, REBNY president John Banks, and New York State assembly member Carl Heastie (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

REBNY is donating more than ever. But so are its independent-minded constituents

REBNY is donating more than ever. But so are its independent-minded constituents
A brief history of candidates rejecting New York real estate money

A brief history of candidates rejecting
New York real estate money

A brief history of candidates rejecting
New York real estate money
REBNY hires Cozen O’Connor lobbyist to replace retiring John Doyle

REBNY hires Cozen O’Connor lobbyist to replace retiring John Doyle

REBNY hires Cozen O’Connor lobbyist to replace retiring John Doyle
Real estate CEOs to lobby Trump on Gateway tunnel

Real estate CEOs to lobby Trump on Gateway tunnel

Real estate CEOs to lobby Trump on Gateway tunnel
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.