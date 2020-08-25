Open Menu

Real-time building permit data now available to subscribers

Marketproof is partnering with The Real Deal

TRD New York /
Aug.August 25, 2020 11:40 AM
By TRD Staff
Good news for those of you who get a tingly feeling from fresh information on building permits filed in New York City: Marketproof‘s building permit data is now available at The Real Deal.

When we began speaking with the Marketproof team, our goal was to find reliable data sources that industry professionals would find helpful for their business. Marketproof’s software is connected to several data sets and then leverages machine learning to provide the essential figures in the smartest and most useful way.

As of Aug. 24, every single building permit filed with the city will also be automatically shown on a dedicated page, allowing you to browse through a wide array of building permits at any time. Subscribers staying on top of the latest real estate news will also get real-time data on building permits.

Bookmark this page to stay up-to-date. Plus stay tuned for more announcements of exciting partnerships designed to give you the most value for your subscription money.

