Open Menu

Redeemer Presbyterian’s UES multifamily building buy leads mid-market deals

Church bought 24-unit Carnegie Hill development from GPG Properties

TRD New York /
Aug.August 25, 2020 03:06 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
150 East 91st Street and Redeemer Presbyterian's Timothy Keller (Google Maps; Frank Licorice via Wikipedia)

150 East 91st Street and Redeemer Presbyterian’s Timothy Keller (Google Maps; Frank Licorice via Wikipedia)

 

New York’s $10 million to $30 million investment sales market saw three deals last week, two involving multifamily buildings. The third transaction — parking lots in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx — will allow for the construction of an affordable housing development.

Here are the details of those transactions for the week ending Aug. 21.

1. GPG Properties sold a 21,342-square-foot multifamily building on the Upper East Side to Redeemer Presbyterian Church for $29.5 million. Located at 150 East 91st Street in Carnegie Hill, the six-story building has 24 units, and was completed in 1910. In 2008, Redeemer Presbyterian purchased a four-story parking garage at 150 West 83rd for $21.5 million, and converted it into a ministry center.

2. Eric Silverstein’s Samber Holding Corp. sold a 105,136-square-foot multifamily building in Flatbush for $14.8 million. The buyer was Abraham Jeremias, via 261 Lenox Road LLC. The six-story Brooklyn building has 120 residential units, and was built in 1956.

Silverstein has been particularly active in the last few weeks. Another Silverstein sale last week that just missed the $10 million threshold was a 74,016-square-foot multifamily building at 141 Lenox Road, also in Flatbush. Made through Rayjer Realty Corp., that 66-unit property sold for $8.1 million. The buyer for that was Eliezer Jeremias via 141 Lenox Road LLC.

3. Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church sold 27,500 square feet of space at 3054 and 3069 Villa Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights, for $11.6 million. The buyer of the Bronx property was nonprofit Villa Bedford Housing Development Fund Corporation. Plans call for the construction of two affordable housing buildings with a total of 186 residential units on what is now parking lots. The sale is part of an affordable housing initiative by Catholic Charities across six sites to create 754 affordable units, 35 of which will be reserved for adults with mental illness.

Contact Orion Jones at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Affordable HousingMultifamily MarketResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)

New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”

New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)

Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing

Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
Real-time building permit data now available to subscribers

Real-time building permit data now available to subscribers

Real-time building permit data now available to subscribers
32 Windmill Lane and Andrew Saunders (Realtor)

Hefty prices, robust sales: Hamptons market thrives in Q2

Hefty prices, robust sales: Hamptons market thrives in Q2
90 Furman Street and 52 Remsen Street (Google Maps)

Checkbooks out: Nearly $60M in Brooklyn luxury contracts inked

Checkbooks out: Nearly $60M in Brooklyn luxury contracts inked
(iStock)

Manhattan homes with outdoor space sell at 5% premium

Manhattan homes with outdoor space sell at 5% premium
The U.S. housing market sets new record for home sales and prices in July 2020. (iStock)

It’s never been more expensive to buy a home in the US

It’s never been more expensive to buy a home in the US
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.