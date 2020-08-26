Open Menu

Black homeowners share stories of discrimination by appraisers

Systemic undervaluing of properties revealed on social media

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 26, 2020 10:45 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

Discrimination against Black homeowners in appraisals has been laid bare thanks to one Florida woman’s viral social media post.

Abena Horton suspected something was wrong when the appraisal of her four-bedroom home in a white Jacksonville neighborhood came in surprisingly low, the New York Times reported.

Horton, who is Black, removed all traces of herself and her 6-year-old son before a second appraiser visited. Absent any indication that a Black family lived there, the appraisal came in 40 percent higher.

She shared the story in a Facebook post that drew more than 2,000 comments, many from Black homeowners with similar stories.

Read more

Gallup and the Brookings Institution published a report in 2018 that showed homes in majority Black neighborhoods were valued 23 percent lower than similar homes in white areas. Researchers estimated the lower appraisals cost Black homeowners $156 billion in home equity.

Many appraisers chafe at the idea that discriminatory practices are pervasive in their profession, saying homes in minority areas are valued lower because buyers are paying less for them.

But data on appraisals of Black-owned homes in white neighborhoods such as Horton’s, where homes typically sell for $350,000 to $550,000, is harder to come by. Racial bias, often conveyed through microaggressions, is widespread, though it can be difficult to quantify.

Andre Perry, one of the authors of the Brookings report, compared discriminatory practices in appraisals to the police killing of George Floyd this spring.

“White appraisers carry the same attitudes and beliefs of white America — the same attitudes that compelled Derek Chauvin to kneel casually on the neck of George Floyd are shared by other professionals in other fields,” he said to the Times. “How does that choking out of America look in the appraisal industry? Through very low appraisals.” [NYT] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Housing MarketResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Real estate websites are facing that question when it comes to disclosing a property’s flood risk. (iStock)

Realtor.com is first to disclose flood risk for all home listings

Realtor.com is first to disclose flood risk for all home listings
Mortgage Banker Association’s weekly index shows a decrease in refinance applications in the third week of August 2020 (iStock)

Refi applications fall again

Refi applications fall again
150 East 91st Street and Redeemer Presbyterian's Timothy Keller (Google Maps; Frank Licorice via Wikipedia)

Redeemer Presbyterian’s UES multifamily building buy leads mid-market deals

Redeemer Presbyterian’s UES multifamily building buy leads mid-market deals
Real-time building permit data now available to subscribers

Real-time building permit data now available to subscribers

Real-time building permit data now available to subscribers
32 Windmill Lane and Andrew Saunders (Realtor)

Hefty prices, robust sales: Hamptons market thrives in Q2

Hefty prices, robust sales: Hamptons market thrives in Q2
90 Furman Street and 52 Remsen Street (Google Maps)

Checkbooks out: Nearly $60M in Brooklyn luxury contracts inked

Checkbooks out: Nearly $60M in Brooklyn luxury contracts inked
(iStock)

Manhattan homes with outdoor space sell at 5% premium

Manhattan homes with outdoor space sell at 5% premium
203 E. Morrison Street, Fayette, MO (Realtor)

Historic Missouri home comes with a nine-cell jail

Historic Missouri home comes with a nine-cell jail
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.