Sign up to get TRD’s September National issue for free

Foreign capital, where real estate stands on Biden vs. Trump and a red hot Hamptons fall are some of the stories in store

TRD New York /
Aug.August 26, 2020 03:30 PM
By TRD Staff
It promises to be a fall like no other.  The presidential election will collide with the pandemic and an already volatile economy has upended investment strategies, homebuying and the office market. 

For The Real Deal’s September national issue, we’ll continue our in-depth coverage of all aspects of the real estate market, what’s happening now and what to look out for in the future. And if you sign up here, you’ll get next month’s issue for free.

Highlights for this issue include:

  • A look at foreign capital and the biggest U.S. property investments 
  • Where real estate stands on Biden vs. Trump
  • The red hot autumn in the Hamptons
  • Inside Airbnb’s long-awaited Wall Street debut
  • Who’s keeping the country’s office space alive
  • What new fair housing rules mean for development

The issue ships in mid-September. Make sure you sign up for it here

