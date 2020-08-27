Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

Many of us are rethinking all of the mornings we used to wake up and wish we could just stay home. When most offices went remote in early March, many people saw WFH as a silver lining to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it did not take long to realize that although the commute was reduced to seconds, work required the same amount of, well, work.

Now that WFH is the new normal, we’ve come up with a list of items to keep you focused and professional during the workday, even with pets photobombing your high-profile Zoom calls.

1. The Best Office Chair: Steelcase Gesture Chair via Amazon

Editors have sworn by this chair since 2015. Back support, adjustability, and customizable features? Check, check, check. The only downside: This chair provides comfort for long periods of sitting, eliminating one excuse to take a post-conference-call stroll to check the inventory of your fridge.

2. The Best Microphone: Blue Yetti Microphone via Amazon

Podcast Insights swears by this microphone to record professional podcasts from home and provide clear sound during video meetings. For the times you are forced to take yourself off mute, ensure that meeting attendees hear your contribution loud and clear.

3. Best Desk Lamp: TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp via Amazon

Gone are the days of fluorescent office lighting. This lamp has been the star of recent roundups for good reason: It touts three different light settings, a rotatable head and built-in wireless charger. Bonus: a one-hour timer, useful for those of us who need a gentle reminder to power-down for the night.

4. Best Blue Light Glasses: TIJN Blue Light–blocking glasses via Amazon

Does anyone else remember the days of parents warning their kids not to sit too close to the screen because it was bad for the eyes? Enter the laptop. In an attempt to counteract future eye damage — and make mom proud — we’ve found these blue light glasses to filter out harmful blue light and reduce eye fatigue.

5. Best Mug Warmer: Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer and Mug Set via Amazon

Nothing’s worse than finally having a second to sip your morning coffee to only realize it went cold while you solved another work crisis. The Cosori Mug Warmer and Mug with LED touch screen temperature setting ensures your beverage of choice is kept at your chosen temperature, ensuring ideal caffeination throughout the day. Sanity not included.