Open Menu

Here’s everything you need to work from home forever

With many workplaces shuttered into 2021, we sought out the best #wfh items to help you stay productive

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 27, 2020 07:30 AM
By Sydney Winnick
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Workplace closed for the foreseeable future? Here are 5 essential #wfh items to bring the corner-office feel to your home. (Images via Amazon)

Workplace closed for the foreseeable future? Here are 5 essential #wfh items to bring the corner-office feel to your home. (Images via Amazon)

Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

Many of us are rethinking all of the mornings we used to wake up and wish we could just stay home. When most offices went remote in early March, many people saw WFH as a silver lining to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it did not take long to realize that although the commute was reduced to seconds, work required the same amount of, well, work.

Now that WFH is the new normal, we’ve come up with a list of items to keep you focused and professional during the workday, even with pets photobombing your high-profile Zoom calls.

1. The Best Office Chair: Steelcase Gesture Chair via Amazon
Editors have sworn by this chair since 2015. Back support, adjustability, and customizable features? Check, check, check. The only downside: This chair provides comfort for long periods of sitting, eliminating one excuse to take a post-conference-call stroll to check the inventory of your fridge.

 

2. The Best Microphone: Blue Yetti Microphone via Amazon
Podcast Insights swears by this microphone to record professional podcasts from home and provide clear sound during video meetings. For the times you are forced to take yourself off mute, ensure that meeting attendees hear your contribution loud and clear.

 

3. Best Desk Lamp: TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp via Amazon
Gone are the days of fluorescent office lighting. This lamp has been the star of recent roundups for good reason: It touts three different light settings, a rotatable head and built-in wireless charger. Bonus: a one-hour timer, useful for those of us who need a gentle reminder to power-down for the night.

 

4. Best Blue Light Glasses: TIJN Blue Light–blocking glasses via Amazon
Does anyone else remember the days of parents warning their kids not to sit too close to the screen because it was bad for the eyes? Enter the laptop. In an attempt to counteract future eye damage — and make mom proud — we’ve found these blue light glasses to filter out harmful blue light and reduce eye fatigue.

 

5. Best Mug Warmer: Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer and Mug Set via Amazon
Nothing’s worse than finally having a second to sip your morning coffee to only realize it went cold while you solved another work crisis. The Cosori Mug Warmer and Mug with LED touch screen temperature setting ensures your beverage of choice is kept at your chosen temperature, ensuring ideal caffeination throughout the day. Sanity not included.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Gift-guidesRemote WorkWork From Home

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Related CEO Jeff Blau (Blau by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images; iStock)

“Little bit of guilt trip”: Jeff Blau joins landlords pushing return to work

“Little bit of guilt trip”: Jeff Blau joins landlords pushing return to work
With many tech companies open to long-term remote work for their employees, questions are being asked about how that will impact the office and residential markets in hubs of tech talent. (iStock)

TRD Insights: What #WFH could mean for office and resi costs in tech hubs

TRD Insights: What #WFH could mean for office and resi costs in tech hubs
Zillow's Dan Spaulding and Rich Barton (Images via Zillow)

Zillow’s employees can work remotely forever

Zillow’s employees can work remotely forever
A photo illustration of Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo from a scene in the film The Matrix (Warner Bros./Village Roadshow Pictures; Quora)

“Our HQ will be in the cloud”: What if remote-first work is an opportunity, not a compromise?

“Our HQ will be in the cloud”: What if remote-first work is an opportunity, not a compromise?
“5 years ago, people would say, what’s a TikTok?” Bill Rudin on why NYC’s office market may be more resilient than you think

“5 years ago, people would say, what’s a TikTok?” Bill Rudin on why NYC’s office market may be more resilient than you think

“5 years ago, people would say, what’s a TikTok?” Bill Rudin on why NYC’s office market may be more resilient than you think
Now that the coronavirus pandemic has heralded a corporate work-from-home revolution, city dwellers are looking to leave (Credit: iStock)

TRD INSIGHTS: Work-from-home could empty expensive cities

TRD INSIGHTS: Work-from-home could empty expensive cities
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.