Open Menu

Millennials fuel housing market recovery

Demographic accounts for more than half of new home-loan applications

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 27, 2020 09:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Millennials account for more than half of new home-loan applications (iStock)

Millennials account for more than half of new home-loan applications (iStock)

Millennials home buyers are shaping up to be a key force in the housing market’s rebound.

The group accounts for more than half of all new home loan applications, as it has since last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A cohort ranging in age from mid-20s to late 30s, millennials are often associated with renting. Fallout from the housing bubble bursting in 2007 and 2008, coupled with student debt, kept many from purchasing. Now, it appears that home ownership for the group was just delayed.

“We anticipate as they turn 31 and 32, we’ll just see homebuying demand grow,” Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial Corp, told the Journal.

According to the National Association of Realtors, millennials accounted for 38 percent of all homebuyers in the year ending last July, an increase from 32 percent in 2015.

“What the industry’s been talking about for a decade is whether they’re going to follow their predecessor generations in terms of their desire to own homes,” Rick Arvielo, chief executive of mortgage lender New American Funding, told the Journal. It turns out, he said, “they have the same desires.” [WSJ] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Housing MarketResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

Black homeowners share stories of discrimination by appraisers

Black homeowners share stories of discrimination by appraisers
Real estate websites are facing that question when it comes to disclosing a property’s flood risk. (iStock)

Realtor.com is first to disclose flood risk for all home listings

Realtor.com is first to disclose flood risk for all home listings
Mortgage Banker Association’s weekly index shows a decrease in refinance applications in the third week of August 2020 (iStock)

Refi applications fall again

Refi applications fall again
150 East 91st Street and Redeemer Presbyterian's Timothy Keller (Google Maps; Frank Licorice via Wikipedia)

Redeemer Presbyterian’s UES multifamily building buy leads mid-market deals

Redeemer Presbyterian’s UES multifamily building buy leads mid-market deals
Real-time building permit data now available to subscribers

Real-time building permit data now available to subscribers

Real-time building permit data now available to subscribers
32 Windmill Lane and Andrew Saunders (Realtor)

Hefty prices, robust sales: Hamptons market thrives in Q2

Hefty prices, robust sales: Hamptons market thrives in Q2
90 Furman Street and 52 Remsen Street (Google Maps)

Checkbooks out: Nearly $60M in Brooklyn luxury contracts inked

Checkbooks out: Nearly $60M in Brooklyn luxury contracts inked
(iStock)

Manhattan homes with outdoor space sell at 5% premium

Manhattan homes with outdoor space sell at 5% premium
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.