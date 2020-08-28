As Manhattan’s luxury market limps through summer, Vornado Realty Trust’s steady stream of closings at 220 Central Park South is continuing unabated.

An anonymous buyer paid $40.7 million for a unit at the tower at the end of July, property records show. A second unit sold to an anonymous buyer for $30.5 million on Aug. 14.

Both properties went into contract more than a year ago, meaning the prices say more about past markets than today’s. However another recent deal at the tower closed on a much tighter turnaround: A 4,820-square-foot duplex sold this month for $49 million, just six months after going into contract.

All three units are in the “villa” portion of the limestone-clad condominium, a smaller structure that sits in front of the “tower” portion.

The $40.7 million unit — “Villa 7” — spans 4,946 square feet, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to the condo offering plan. That puts its sale price at $8,234 per square foot.

Villa 3, which sold for $30.5 million, is 4,896 square feet — which comes out to $7,148 per square foot.

Vornado is famously tight-lipped about deals at the tower. However, in a February earnings call, its president, Michael Franco, said 91 percent of all units had been sold.

Contacted about the latest deals, a representative for the developer declined to comment.

Write to Sylvia Varnham O’Regan at [email protected]