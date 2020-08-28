Open Menu

Repair costs, pandemic, and supply delays mean plywood coverings linger on Main Street

Many store owners haven’t taken down plywood coverings and the reasons vary

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 28, 2020 02:50 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

Months after civil unrest prompted retailers in cities across the U.S. to board up their shops, there’s still plenty of plywood hanging.

The reasons vary, according to the Wall Street Journal. Some business owners say there’s still plywood up on their shops because glass shipments are delayed, sales are slow and fear of more unrest remains.

Just over a quarter of 88 business improvement districts surveyed by the business-services company Block By Block still had some stores boarded up. Boarding up was more common in the western half of the U.S. than the eastern half.

Scores of retailers boarded up their shops during civil unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In Minneapolis and other cities including Los Angeles and Chicago, people looted and burned stores big and small, as well as other buildings during protests.

There was enough damage in Chicago for Illinois’ state government to put aside $46 million in federal funds to help businesses damaged and otherwise affected by unrest.

Looking forward, there are concerns among local business leaders that the sight of boarded up stores makes some neighborhoods less inviting, which could harm the local economy.

Jabari Jones, president of the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative business association, said that some business owners in West Philadelphia have left up boards because they can’t afford to repair broken windows and the like.

“It just doesn’t look good, it doesn’t feel good,” he said. “People don’t want to shop in an area where it looks like there’s broken windows or abandoned buildings and board up on storefronts.” [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell (Photos by Samuel Corum/Getty Images; iStock)

Fed signals low rates are here to stay

Fed signals low rates are here to stay
Eateries at two of the hardest-hit cities, San Francisco and New York, have been decimated during the pandemic (iStock)

On the menu: Restaurants in crisis

On the menu: Restaurants in crisis
Rate of Scrapped CRE Deals Rises Worldwide Due to Covid (Credit: iStock)

Rate of busted deals in US commercial real estate increased fourfold

Rate of busted deals in US commercial real estate increased fourfold
(iStock)

Rent relief for retailers is expiring. Now what?

Rent relief for retailers is expiring. Now what?
(iStock)

These multifamily and office markets are more vulnerable to Covid distress

These multifamily and office markets are more vulnerable to Covid distress
Photo illustration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Getty, iStock)

Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms in Miami-Dade starting next week

Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms in Miami-Dade starting next week
Survival of the slimmest: TRD looks at the future of the residential brokerage

Survival of the slimmest: TRD looks at the future of the residential brokerage

Survival of the slimmest: TRD looks at the future of the residential brokerage
Retail landlords such as  Dan Gilbert are offering their tenants additional concessions to keep them on the rent roll (Getty, iStock)

Concessions stand: Wary of another shutdown, retail landlords sweeten pot for tenants

Concessions stand: Wary of another shutdown, retail landlords sweeten pot for tenants
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.