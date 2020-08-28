Open Menu

Report shows how much commercial real estate has fallen

Two exceptions: Apartment buildings, industrial properties are up this year

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 28, 2020 09:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Commercial real estate indices were down compared with this time last year, but buyers still aren’t selling — yet (iStock)

Commercial real estate indices were down compared with this time last year, but buyers still aren’t selling — yet (iStock)

The economic toll on commercial real estate shows no signs of abating as the health crisis lingers.

Indexes for office, retail and lodging properties were all lower in July than they were a year ago, according to analytics firm Real Capital Analytics, Bloomberg reported. Deals were also down, with transaction volume across all sectors plunging 69 percent to $14 billion.

Hotel prices declined 4.4 percent from the beginning of 2020 through July, while retail fell 2.8 percent and offices fell 0.9 percent, the firm calculated. But there were bright spots: Apartment building prices rose 6.9 percent and industrial values climbed 8.3 percent, contributing to a 1.5 percent increase for all property types during that period.

While many lenders have allowed borrowers to defer mortgage payments, landlords have been reluctant to lower prices and shed assets. That dynamic may change soon as the economic crisis continues and debts mount.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we start to see some of it start to break in September or October,” said Jim Costello, senior vice president at Real Capital Analytics. [Bloomberg] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Hotel MarketReal Capital AnalyticsRetail Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Foreclosures may be on the horizon for New York City’s hotel market, where there’s nearly $1.5 billion in unpaid CMBS debt. (iStock)

Nearly $1.5B in NYC hotel loans are unpaid

Nearly $1.5B in NYC hotel loans are unpaid
(iStock)

Half empty or half full? Hotel occupancy rate nears 50%

Half empty or half full? Hotel occupancy rate nears 50%
The W Hotel at 8 Albany Street (Google, Facebook)

W Hotel in downtown Manhattan closes forever

W Hotel in downtown Manhattan closes forever
Robert De Niro and 377 Greenwich Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Robert De Niro says Nobu, Greenwich Hotel are struggling

Robert De Niro says Nobu, Greenwich Hotel are struggling
The economy beat expectations in June, adding 4.8 million jobs, with retail and hospitality leading the way. But a surge in coronavirus infections threatens further gains. (Getty)

Retail and hospitality led June job gains as virus surged

Retail and hospitality led June job gains as virus surged
Alex Sapir with the NoMo Soho hotel at 9 Crosby Street (Nomo Soho)

Sapir Corp’s earnings highlight challenges facing NYC hotels

Sapir Corp’s earnings highlight challenges facing NYC hotels
The rate of job loss in America has stabilized, even though businesses continue to hemorrhage employees at unprecedented levels. (iStock)

Unemployment filings stabilize — but at record highs

Unemployment filings stabilize — but at record highs
GFI Capital CEO Allen Gross and the James Hotel at 22 East 29th Street (Google Maps)

GFI Capital takes majority stake in James Hotel in $110M deal

GFI Capital takes majority stake in James Hotel in $110M deal
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.