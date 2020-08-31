Open Menu

CMBS vet Paul Vanderslice exits CCRE

He is retiring just two years after coming on board to retool Lutnick’s CRE lending arm

TRD New York /
Aug.August 31, 2020 01:05 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Paul Vanderslice (Linkedin)

Paul Vanderslice (Linkedin)

The head of one of the commercial mortgage industry’s big bookrunners has left the firm he was brought on to reboot just two years ago.

Paul Vanderslice, who helped pioneer the market for commercial mortgage backed securities, retired last week as the head of Cantor Commercial Real Estate, the lending arm of Wall Street titan Howard Lutnick’s Cantor Fitzgerald, sources told The Real Deal.

Vanderslice could not be immediately reached and a spokesperson for CCRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vanderslice, who had spent 30 years at Citigroup and most recently ran its U.S. CMBS group, in 2018 joined CCRE, which Lutnick launched in 2010 to compete with powerhouses like Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. He took over for CCRE CEO Anthony Orso, who left to run Newmark Knight Frank’s capital markets strategies.

Vanderslice was there to “reboot” CCRE, he told Commercial Observer last year. But one source familiar with the situation said there were internal conflicts with the staff after Orso left.

Earlier this year, Cantor was reportedly looking to lay off hundreds of workers, one of the largest staff reductions on Wall Street.

CCRE last year underwrote $2.9 billion worth of CMBS deals, according to Commercial Mortgage Alert. That placed the firm at number 10 on the publication’s ranking of the top U.S. CMBS bookrunners in terms of volume.

Contact Rich Bockmann at [email protected] or 908-415-5229

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
cantor fitzgeraldcmbs

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Brookfield’s Brian Kingston and Colony Capital's Tom Barrack (Getty, iStock)

Real estate investors raise billions while skipping debt payments

Real estate investors raise billions while skipping debt payments
Not your “golfing buddy”: CRE pros on dealing with special servicers

Not your “golfing buddy”: CRE pros on dealing with special servicers

Not your “golfing buddy”: CRE pros on dealing with special servicers
For the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis, the percentage of CMBS loans that are more than a month behind on payments has gone down. (iStock)

TRD Insights: CMBS delinquencies decline as borrowers get relief

TRD Insights: CMBS delinquencies decline as borrowers get relief
Congressman Al Lawson and Van Taylor (Lawson by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Taylor by Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call)

Congress pitches relief to struggling hotel, mall CMBS borrowers

Congress pitches relief to struggling hotel, mall CMBS borrowers
"Our role as owner is shifting from what was solely ‘the librarian’ — collecting rent, renting shops and cleaning spaces — to becoming an ‘editor’ of the space.” (iStock)

Welcome to a world of the à la carte retail lease

Welcome to a world of the à la carte retail lease
The Palisades Center and Pyramid Management Group CEO Steve Congel (Google Maps)

Palisades Center Mall operator avoids financial calamity (for now)

Palisades Center Mall operator avoids financial calamity (for now)
Hotel operators trek into special servicing and it may take years before they get out (iStock)

Submerged in securities: Many CMBS hospitality loans may be underwater soon

Submerged in securities: Many CMBS hospitality loans may be underwater soon
 60 East 55th Street and RFR Realty's Aby Rosen (Getty Images, Google Maps)

RFR’s Core Club condo at Midtown tower heads to special servicing

RFR’s Core Club condo at Midtown tower heads to special servicing
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.