Open Menu

Manhattan home of late rock star Ric Ocasek, supermodel Paulina Porizkova in contract

Pad asking $10 million was among 13 luxury Manhattan properties to find buyers

TRD New York /
Aug.August 31, 2020 02:35 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O’Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: 140 East 19th Street, the late Ric Ocasek, Paulina Porizkova and 5 Beekman Street (StreetEasy; Sotheby's; Getty; Google Maps)

From left: 140 East 19th Street, the late Ric Ocasek, Paulina Porizkova and 5 Beekman Street (StreetEasy; Sotheby’s; Getty; Google Maps)

The Gramercy Park home that belonged to late “Cars” frontman Ric Ocasek and his wife, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, has gone into contract asking $10 million.

The 23.5-foot wide property has five bedrooms, 20-foot-high ceilings and a private garden. It was originally listed in 2016 for $15.25 million. Ocasek died last September at 75 as he attempted to recover from surgery.

The home was one of 13 properties above $4 million to go into contract last week in Manhattan, according to a market report from Olshan Realty. The only one asking more was a penthouse at 5 Beekman Street, which was seeking $12.4 million when the agreement was reached.

The total deal count was one fewer than the week prior but should be considered a solid number in the current climate, said Donna Olshan, the author of the report.

“The market is handicapped and you have to look at the result through the prism of the pandemic,” she said. “Also the fact that it’s August, which is always slow.”

The Beekman Place penthouse was the last sponsor unit to sell at the Gerner, Kronick + Valcarcel-designed building, capping off five years of marketing. The property spans 3,554 feet, with three bedrooms, a 155-square-foot terrace and views of the Hudson River.

The No. 2 deal — Ocasek’s former home — was marketed by Debbie Korb of Sotheby’s International Realty. She told Olshan the buyers were a couple who visited the space twice.

“They are New Yorkers and they live in a house now and plan to renovate,” she said. “The husband came the first time with an architect and a contractor. I told [the buyers’ broker] Jeremy Stein that it needed work and the client came prepared. I love that in a buyer.”

Ocasek, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, first met Porizkova on the set of a music video in 1984.

The couple had been legally separated for almost three years before the musician’s death, but in an Instagram post last October, Porizkova said they had continued living together and “still filled the family car.”

“His death is the end of my world as I knew it,” she wrote. But in March she told CBS Sunday Morning that she felt incredibly hurt and betrayed upon learning she had been cut out of Ocasek’s will.

Write to Sylvia Varnham O’Regan at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
donna olshanluxury marketManhattan

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Massimo Ferragamo with 655 Park Avenue and 111 Murray Street (Photos via Getty, StreetEasy and Wikipedia)

Price drops fuel bump in Manhattan’s luxury market

Price drops fuel bump in Manhattan’s luxury market
(iStock)

Manhattan homes with outdoor space sell at 5% premium

Manhattan homes with outdoor space sell at 5% premium
Chopper ride-sharing services are seeing increased demand for Hamptons helicopter route as wealthy New Yorkers book commutes to Manhattan (Illustration by The Real Deal; iStock)

Chopper rides from Hamptons fly off the shelves as Covid changes plans

Chopper rides from Hamptons fly off the shelves as Covid changes plans
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Credit: Getty Images)

Amazon plans office expansion in six US cities

Amazon plans office expansion in six US cities
Sarah Jessica Parker with 20 East 10th Street and 150 Charles Street (Getty, Google Maps)

SJP’s former townhouse tops luxury contracts in Manhattan

SJP’s former townhouse tops luxury contracts in Manhattan
Princess Ashraf Pahlavi and 29 Beekman Place (Getty, Google Maps)

Iranian princess’ Midtown townhouse sells at deep discount

Iranian princess’ Midtown townhouse sells at deep discount
Susan Sarandon with 307 East 10th Street and 147 West 15th Street (Sarandon by Noam Galai/Getty Images; BHS; Google Maps)

Susan Sarandon’s duplex among 6 luxury contracts last week

Susan Sarandon’s duplex among 6 luxury contracts last week
111 Leroy Street and 817 Fifth Avenue (StreetEasy, Google Maps)

Luxury deals plummet in Manhattan — again

Luxury deals plummet in Manhattan — again
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.