Open Menu

What delinquencies? Banks aren’t shying away from construction lending

US banks provided $380.61B in building loans in Q2

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 31, 2020 06:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bank OZK CEO George Gleason and Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf (Photos via Bank OZK, iStock; Getty)

Bank OZK CEO George Gleason and Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf (Photos via Bank OZK, iStock; Getty)

Bankers ran for the hills when the pandemic hit, but got back to dealmaking in the second quarter.

U.S. banks provided $380.61 billion in construction loans in the second quarter, up from $369.75 billion in the first quarter, according to a report from S&P Global. Commercial lending on properties such as office or condo developments rose to $300.35 billion from $288.33 billion during the period. Meanwhile, loans originated on one- to four-family residential properties fell slightly to $80.25 billion from $81.42 billion in the first quarter.

The overall increase in construction lending comes as delinquencies on such loans remained elevated above previous years. Between March and June, U.S. banks recorded about $2.78 billion of nonresidential construction loan delinquencies and about $850 million of residential construction loan delinquencies.

Read more

Still, the figures show that lenders may now have a more positive outlook on the economy and real estate, since new projects will be delivered in a few years’ time. At the onset of the pandemic, banks said they were wary of underwriting new deals due to concerns about pricing — which was seen as an opportunity by some.

George Gleason, the chairman and CEO of Bank OZK, one of the most active condo lenders in Miami and New York City, previously said he saw that as a silver lining.

“You will have some people back out of the space permanently, which will let us have a bigger share of the pie, with less competition,” he said during the bank’s first quarter earnings call. The lender originated $5.03 billion in nonresidential construction loans during the second quarter, according to S&P.

Fittingly, Bank OZK had the greatest exposure to construction lending, according to the report, with those loans accounting for 36.41 percent of the debt and leases on its books during the second quarter. That is nearly double PacWest, which had the second highest concentration of construction debt at 17.5 percent of its total loans and leases.

Overall, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp issued the greatest volume of construction loans during the second quarter, originating $20.09 billion and $10.69 billion, respectively.

Construction lending is generally viewed by banking experts as risky, since a real estate project could always go bust, leaving the bank to take over and manage an unfinished development.

Construction lending on risky condo projects led to the demise of some lending institutions during the last downturn. In 2009, regulators seized Corus Bank, a major condo lender at the time. Some observers say that the industry learned has its lesson, and lenders required more equity in deals this cycle.

Banks initially sought to defer borrowers’ payments as businesses shuttered to slow the spread of coronavirus, but are now increasingly seeking to foreclose as missed payments pile up. Earlier this month, SL Green Realty moved to foreclose on a Fifth Avenue office tower owned by Joe Sitt’s Thor Equities.

In South Florida, Bank OZK is seeking to foreclose on a retail property on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road that is owned by developer David Edelstein. Wells Fargo is also seeking to foreclose on the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, Florida.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bank OZKConstructionMortgages

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf (Scharf by Win McNamee/Getty Images; Unsplash)

Borrowers sue Wells Fargo over forbearance policy

Borrowers sue Wells Fargo over forbearance policy
City Council members Carlos Menchaca and Robert Cornegy with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (Getty, iStock)

City Council vote could again delay construction safety training requirements

City Council vote could again delay construction safety training requirements
Mortgage Banker Association’s weekly index shows a decrease in refinance applications in the third week of August 2020 (iStock)

Refi applications fall again

Refi applications fall again
729 Seventh Avenue and Erica Tishman (Google Maps, Getty)

Husband of falling-facade victim files wrongful-death suit

Husband of falling-facade victim files wrongful-death suit
Foreclosures may be on the horizon for New York City’s hotel market, where there’s nearly $1.5 billion in unpaid CMBS debt. (iStock)

Nearly $1.5B in NYC hotel loans are unpaid

Nearly $1.5B in NYC hotel loans are unpaid
Since the pandemic started, there is a much smaller pool of lenders willing to offer jumbo loans (iStock)

Mumbo jumbo: Why are mortgage rates all over the place?

Mumbo jumbo: Why are mortgage rates all over the place?
(iStock)

Rising rates push down mortgage refinancing applications

Rising rates push down mortgage refinancing applications
RentCafé Report Shows Apartment Deliveries Will Fall

Covid will push new apartment deliveries to 5-year low: Report

Covid will push new apartment deliveries to 5-year low: Report
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.