Young Woo on developers’ three keys to success

What does it take to be a top developer?

Vision, conviction and creativeness, according to Young Woo.

A background in architecture launched this real estate expert into his career as a high-concept developer whose projects have included the ongoing development at Pier 57, called the SuperPier, and the “Sky Garage” building at 200 Eleventh Avenue. Woo’s buildings have often included innovative and tech-forward designs, making them ideal for partners such as Google, the primary tenant at the SuperPier.

Still: “Design alone’s not gonna do it. Location alone’s not gonna do it,” Woo said.

“We like to create something that assures [the] success of our project … and doing so, we can stand out among competition and create added value.”

