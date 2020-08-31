Open Menu

Young Woo on developers’ three keys to success

On the latest TRD Coffee Talks episode, the developer explained how he creates his most forward-thinking projects

TRD New York /
Aug.August 31, 2020 03:30 PM
By Hannah Kramer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

What does it take to be a top developer?

Vision, conviction and creativeness, according to Young Woo.

A background in architecture launched this real estate expert into his career as a high-concept developer whose projects have included the ongoing development at Pier 57, called the SuperPier, and the “Sky Garage” building at 200 Eleventh Avenue. Woo’s buildings have often included innovative and tech-forward designs, making them ideal for partners such as Google, the primary tenant at the SuperPier.

Still: “Design alone’s not gonna do it. Location alone’s not gonna do it,” Woo said.

“We like to create something that assures [the] success of our project … and doing so, we can stand out among competition and create added value.”

Check out Woo’s interview with TRD‘s Amir Korangy in the latest episode of Coffee Talks above.

Watch more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
sky garageSuperPierYoung Wooyoungwoo and associates

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Young Woo

Doggone it: This developer digs canine condos

Doggone it: This developer digs canine condos
Young Woo and his Dragonback Estate in Argentina

Youngwoo’s latest development play is a vineyard in Argentina

Youngwoo’s latest development play is a vineyard in Argentina
MHP, Banyan Street Capital purchasing Bronx post office from Youngwoo

MHP, Banyan Street Capital purchasing Bronx post office from Youngwoo

MHP, Banyan Street Capital purchasing Bronx post office from Youngwoo
Youngwoo & Associates lands $131M for its colorful Washington Heights development

Youngwoo & Associates lands $131M for its colorful Washington Heights development

Youngwoo & Associates lands $131M for its colorful Washington Heights development
Youngwoo, EquityMultiple plan to launch $500M national opportunity zone fund

Youngwoo, EquityMultiple plan to launch $500M national opportunity zone fund

Youngwoo, EquityMultiple plan to launch $500M national opportunity zone fund
Anthony Bourdain

No reservations… because it’s canceled: Anthony Bourdain’s Pier 57 project is toast

No reservations… because it’s canceled: Anthony Bourdain’s Pier 57 project is toast
Can’t stop, won’t stop: How the Bronx’s long-awaited hip-hop museum found a home

Can’t stop, won’t stop: How the Bronx’s long-awaited hip-hop museum found a home

Can’t stop, won’t stop: How the Bronx’s long-awaited hip-hop museum found a home
Back to the kitchen? SuperPier developers weigh replacement for Bourdain Market: report

Back to the kitchen? SuperPier developers weigh replacement for Bourdain Market: report

Back to the kitchen? SuperPier developers weigh replacement for Bourdain Market: report
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.